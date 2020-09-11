Resistance in upper and lower houses: rebels against Boris Johnson – politics

It doesn’t look good for a new agreement with the EU in London at the end of this week. Ever since the British government made it clear that the old agreement was no longer valid, ominous clouds have risen over the Irish Sea and the English Channel.

Rather than an amicable agreement on future trade relations, there are sanctions, opposition and even a coming trade war. The ultimatum the EU confronted Boris Johnson on Thursday has revived the old resentment of die-hard anti-Europeans on the island.

“Screw EU!” Called the tabloid “The Sun” on Friday: “You guys in Europe can piss friendly.”

Prime Minister Johnson “will not be intimidated by any threat from the EU to break off negotiations,” said the Daily Express – although the EU has not (yet) threatened such a thing.

“Fronts are finally demarcated”

“Britain will not be relocated,” the newspaper added. And the “Telegraph” was looking forward to the next skirmish. “The battle lines have been drawn,” he reported. The fronts have now finally been demarcated.

The quick succession of a number of unexpected events over the past week created so much excitement. At first there were rumors that the British government no longer recognized the treaty concluded with Brussels in October to leave the EU on individual points.

They actually want to “break international law”

Then Northern Ireland Minister Brandon Lewis confirmed that London wanted to ignore certain provisions of the Withdrawal Treaty and thereby “break international law”.

The deal’s so-called Northern Ireland protocol, which was supposed to save Ireland a ‘hard border’ and which Boris Johnson personally negotiated, suddenly seemed unacceptable to the treaty’s British co-founder – which is why a brand new Brexit law must now give the British the right on interpret the protocol that has become a problem as you see fit.

Moments later, Boris Johnson presented the bill saying he wanted to protect his country “from an extreme or irrational interpretation of the Northern Ireland Protocol by the EU”. Such a unilateral amendment to the exit agreement afterwards is impossible, the EU replied.

Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic traveled to London in great haste, but was told only by the minister responsible for Brexit affairs, Michael Gove, that Britain’s ‘national sovereignty’ would make his country international. right – and that the The British Government will not be dissuaded from their plan.

The House of Commons will vote on the bill for the first time on Monday. In the meantime, the European Commission has asked Johnson to renounce the planned breach of contract: otherwise legal action would be considered in October.

At the same time, not far from the explosive meeting between Gove and Sefcovic, regular negotiations on a post-Brexit trade deal between British chief negotiator David Frost and his EU counterpart Michel Barnier continued. Frost had already said at the beginning of the week that London is not afraid to let go of the talks if necessary. After the uproar of the week, Barnier urged both sides to “keep calm.” Negotiations will continue next week in Brussels, albeit in the shadow of the new crisis.

Britons are playing with their credibility

In Westminster, however, a political showdown looms over Johnson’s initiative, which even seasoned island lawyers describe as “shocking.” The government’s top lawyer, Sir Jonathan Jones, resigned spontaneously after the plan became public.

Two former Conservative Prime Ministers and the Tory Presidents of several key House Committees have also warned that if Britain willfully violate international treaties, it would lose all the credibility on which it depends in future treaties.

The majority of Tory MPs, of course, kept silent. And no one knows if there will be enough “rebels” against the new Brexit law next week. After all, Boris Johnson has a majority of 80 votes in the lower house. More likely, the House of Lords could block the law. “It will barely make it through the House of Lords in its current form,” said former Tory Chancellor of the Exchequer, Norman Lamont, who is also one of the Brexit hardliners.

The government also sees itself under pressure from other quarters. Nancy Pelosi, the spokeswoman for the US House of Representatives, has already announced that Congress will “under no circumstances” approve a new trade deal between Britain and the US if London uses such brutal means to negotiate the Good Friday Agreement, achieved with American help endanger the peace in Northern Ireland.