Covid19. France refuses to “return to a logic of general confinement” despite the increase in new cases – Observer

Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa helps ensure that this information, essential for public clarification, is open and free for all.

Santa Casa Misericórdia in Lisbon

France “will not enter into a logic of generalized containment”, but there are now 42 regions at the maximum alert level in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic, leaving local authorities free to adopt more restrictive measures , reported the first this Friday. French Minister, Jean Castex.

The French authorities announced this Friday 9,406 new cases of Covid-19. The number is lower than this Thursday, when 9,843 were confirmed, a record since the start of the pandemic.

⚡ URGENT – # Health: The horns are not good, #France has this evening recorded 9406 new cases of #coronavirus over the last 24 hours. #COVID ー 19 # COVID19france #coronavirusfrance pic.twitter.com/nWVjD71c9h

– FranceNews24 (@ FranceNews24) September 11, 2020

Jean Castex explained at a press conference, where he presented the new measures to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, after the country recorded a significant increase in the number of new cases, following the European trend, that Marseille, Bordeaux and Guadeloupe, areas where the situation is deteriorating rapidly, are expected to present new measures to the government by Monday.

One of the main measures announced this Friday was to reduce the period of compulsory isolation in case of suspected Covid-19 from 14 to 7 days. Thus, anyone who has been in contact with a positive case without a positive test or a positive test without symptoms will have a shorter period of isolation. In the event of a positive test without symptoms, the test must be repeated after seven days, a measure already advanced this week by the Scientific Council which is advising the government in the management of the crisis.

The Prime Minister himself has almost completed his period of isolation, having come into contact with a positive case. The first Castex test was negative and the executive officer is expected to be tested again this Saturday.

“We have analyzed the evolution of the epidemiological situation and observed a marked deterioration. The virus is circulating more and more in France ”, declared Castex in the afternoon of this Friday, after another Defense Council dedicated to Covid-19, with the president, Emmanuel Macron, members of the government and specialists different areas in the face of a pandemic. According to the Prime Minister, people “let their guard down during the summer”. “I call on everyone to act as civilly as possible,” he said.

Although the country is currently testing nearly a million people per week, the Prime Minister has made it clear that testing will become a priority for those with symptoms, who have come in contact with a positive patient and for those working in a hospital or hospital. Rest house. Castex also said two thousand more medical professionals will be hired to help identify who was in contact with those infected.