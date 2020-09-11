Hardware Wallet Market 2020 Size, Share, Trends, Segmentation and Forecast to 2027

The devices that store private keys for cryptocurrencies offline in an encrypted device is known as hardware wallet. With the increasing users of cryptocurrency, hardware wallet market is also estimated to grow as people move to secure their cryptocurrency holding. With the increasing investments in this market, the key players are focusing on innovation with devices supporting wireless technologies and multiple currencies.

The increasing usage of cryptocurrency for secure and fast transaction for global trading, is the significant factor driving the growth of the hardware wallet market. However, lack of awareness and general understanding regarding cryptocurrencies is the factor which may restrain the growth of the hardware wallet market. In addition, rise in investment in cryptocurrency is anticipated to boost the growth of the hardware wallet market globally.

Key Players:

1. Coinkite Inc.

2. CoolBitX

3. ELLIPAL

4. Gray Tech International Private Limited

5. KeepKey

6. Ledger SAS

7. SatoshiLabs s.r.o.

8. Shift Cryptosecurity AG.

The global hardware wallet market is segmented on the basis of connection type, distribution channel, end-user. On the basis of connection type, the market is segmented as near field communication (NFC), USB, Bluetooth. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented as online, offline. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as banking, government, enterprise, mobile, others.

Major Features of Hardware Wallet Market Report:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Hardware Wallet market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global Hardware Wallet market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global hardware wallet market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The hardware wallet market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting hardware wallet market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Hardware wallet market in these regions.