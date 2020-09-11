“Historical consensus”: what plans Peter Altmaier has for climate protection – politics

The European Union must become even more climate-friendly. This was announced a year ago by EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in her application speech. Next week, she will announce a new climate target for the Union for 2030. The committee had calculated the consequences this would have for the economy and society. It has already been leaked that Von der Leyen has opted for 55 percent fewer emissions compared to 1990. Perhaps even the word “at least” occurs. Right now, the target is 40 percent. 55 percent would be almost half as much. But it would be realistic, because the EU wants to be climate neutral by 2050. By then, everything should happen that will not be achieved by 2030.

Economy Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU) has now brought a whole new dynamic to the debate with his own proposal to combine climate neutrality and prosperity. An overview.

What exactly does Altmaier represent – and how does it fit into von der Leyen’s plans?

The minister has embarked on one of his infamous solo endeavors, as is so often the case with an uncertain outcome and poor outlook. But also: there has never been such a thing of a member of the government, especially of the CDU. Altmaier made a very big promise: we mean business now and we can do it with drastic climate protection. With a heretofore unheard of acuity, he admitted to having made mistakes in climate policy “since the 1990s” that global warming has “existential consequences for the ecosphere and all of humanity”. He understands that “many young people have doubts.” Now he wants to reach a national climate consensus with a 20-point plan, which the opposition must also support. So that no direction changes with every choice.

That is why federal and state governments, as well as municipalities and businesses, when requested, must commit to a “Charter for Climate Neutrality and Economic Power”, to be adopted before the 2021 federal elections. Target: 2050 climate neutrality and reduction targets for every year from 2022. Government institutions must be climate neutral by 2035.

A certain part of the economic output (GDP) must flow towards climate protection. In addition, a public “scoreboard” should provide transparency on progress. This, of course, requires a major restructuring of the government incentives, which Altmaier also offers: the industry must be supported with subsidy payments for the switch to climate neutral production, the faster it goes. For example, the expansion of renewables must get back on track – as Minister of Economy, Altmaier has so far been responsible for a massive downturn in wind power expansion.

Can the plan of the Minister of Economic Affairs be implemented?

As an impulse, it is undoubtedly significant. After all, Altmaier is a member of the government and was considered a close confidant of Angela Merkel – and most importantly, until recently, he was a staunch supporter of the stance that climate protection does not go against economic strength and therefore there are narrow boundaries. But the first problem is that the plan comes late. A year before the federal elections, there is little time to convince and realize the many dozens of major breakthroughs and small compromises required for a complete reorganization of climate policy. Especially since the 20 points fit on two A4 pages – it’s little more than a collection of keywords.

It is still unclear how the union faction in particular will react. She’s not involved yet, as Altmaier said frankly on Friday. Even on a small scale, Altmaier could barely oppose the economically liberal wing in the Union and his ministry is not committed to climate protection and the energy transition either. How should that work? The opposition reacts somewhat derisively. There it is believed that Altmaier has experienced his personal climate awakening. But it is also a favorable move for the electoral campaign, the main competition, the Greens, to neutralize by far their strongest mobilization issue through a broad consensus. In short, a two-pronged compromise is unlikely.

What have Germany and Europe achieved so far in terms of their climate goals?

Germany is likely to meet its ambitious target of minus 40 percent by 2020 due to declining economic output as a result of the corona crisis. But that is not a model for the orderly structural change that Altmaier envisions. The EU must see to it that it dismantles an overhang of millions of pollution certificates, or else its emissions trading will fall behind in achieving its targets. In the field of buildings, agriculture and transport, the answer depends on which country and which sector you are looking at. The German problem child is traffic, as emissions have remained virtually unchanged since 1990.

What exactly would the implementation mean for citizens?

Unbelievably many. Climate neutrality by 2050 is a fundamental restructuring of our society. Germany took the first steps in that direction with the climate protection law and the resolution for a price for carbon dioxide. It will apply from next year, will then be 25 euros per ton of CO2 and will increase step by step. Altmaier does not want to shake up the agenda for this, he said yesterday. Driving and heating will then become more expensive, unless you use renewable energy sources. The CO2 price while driving is partly offset by a commuting allowance for drivers. However, the intention is that consumers will gradually reorient themselves and adjust their behavior. Insulating your own home better would also be financially more rewarding. Going to work by bike instead of by car would save more money than now. In general, society faces something difficult: many people should change their behavior significantly. In return, they get better air, less noise in the cities and the certainty that they will leave behind a liveable planet.

What are the consequences of the plan for the economy and employment?

As to whether determined climate protection would cost or create jobs, judgments have always varied. Even dozens of high-ranking reports and decades after initial arguments in one direction or the other is probably the most honest answer: it depends. Hence, the hope that a huge renewable energy industry will develop in this country has been less successful. On the other hand, Germany is the country in the world that would benefit the most from a global climate protection economy, according to a study by major bank HSBC. – because there are highly specialized companies that offer good solutions for this, for example in installation and machine construction. The auto industry, which is so important in this country, embodies the conflict very well.

Volkswagen recently advocated a high CO2 price and is counting on e-mobility. On the other hand, leaving the internal combustion engine would cost tens of thousands of jobs altogether. Much depends on how well the companies can really adapt. Even they are not sure.

What is planned in the sectors – and what does this mean for the automotive industry?

The amount of pollution allowances in European emissions trading should be reduced. It applies to the energy sector and industry. For buildings and traffic, the EU Member States agreed years ago on a key of who should reduce how much. Those were tough negotiations. They should start all over. At the time, it was mainly sorted by economic strength: Sweden had to do more than Bulgaria. Experts expect that the states in Eastern and Southern Europe will soon have to contribute more to reducing CO2, otherwise the objectives cannot be achieved. However, for this these countries would have to receive support from the richer EU countries.

Without new, stricter vehicle fleet limits for cars, the new climate targets will also not be feasible. This is probably one of the bottlenecks of the plan. Because for that, many more electric cars would have to be sold or fewer fuel guzzlers – the calculation is always based on how much CO2 a manufacturer’s entire fleet emits.

Is the “planning security” promised by Altmaier realistic for all actors?

Another remarkable thing about Altmaier’s statements was how he justified his change of opinion. On the one hand with the obvious: the climate youth on the street. On the other hand, also with the fact that top managers – BASF boss Martin Brudermüller was mentioned by name – came to him and demanded investment security – with exactly the opposite sign compared to the past. They believe that climate protection cannot be averted anyway and want to finally invest in new technologies and new systems.

That clearly convinced Altmaier. Certainty for the economy mainly means that the prices, for example for CO2, can be predicted relatively clearly and you can calculate exactly when which new climate protection technology is worthwhile. This requires clearly defined reduction targets and prices.

Can Europe become more independent from gas imports and Arab oil by achieving climate goals?

Absolutely, and it would save the economy a lot of money. These funds, which have largely flowed to authoritarian states so far, could be used in this country to transform the energy system. With the expansion of renewable energy sources, Germany has shown that it is possible to maintain a functioning electricity grid with solar and wind. Now the turnaround of energy should also come to the construction industry and transport.

This will be more difficult than in the electricity sector for many reasons, but theoretically one could create climate neutrality entirely from wind and solar systems on German soil. The place for it would be there. But it will probably get cheaper if you import energy in the form of hydrogen from sunny countries. Since much time has passed, technologies are also needed that remove carbon dioxide from the air. Technical solutions have only been tested on a small scale. High time for the plans of Peter Altmaier and Ursula von der Leyen.