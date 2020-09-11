Eurogroup excludes ‘brutal end’ of support created in EU due to epidemic – Observer

Santa Casa da Misericórdia de Lisboa helps ensure that this information, essential for public clarification, is open and free for all.

Santa Casa Misericórdia in Lisbon

Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe said on Friday that there was a “broad consensus” among eurozone finance ministers not to “abruptly withdraw” the temporary support created to overcome the crisis generated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There will be no concrete or abrupt end to the measures (adopted temporarily due to the new coronavirus crisis) and, generally speaking, fiscal policy will continue to support the economy,” Paschal Donohoe said.

Speaking to journalists in Berlin, after the first face-to-face meeting of the Eurogroup since February, given the restrictions adopted due to Covid-19, the chairman of the structure as well as the Irish Minister of Finance have therefore avoided setting a specific date for the end of this support, including financial assistance for temporary unemployment schemes, lines of credit for businesses and loans to countries.

Also included is the suspension of government debt ceilings, a measure that will remain in force, since fiscal stability will be temporarily dependent on strengthening the recovery, as announced by the President of the Eurogroup.

Paschal Donohoe nonetheless called for the “utmost care” of eurozone countries not to hamper the recovery, warning that it is “imperative” to return to fiscal sustainability “at the right time”.

While stressing that in June and July, there was “a significant recovery in economic activity”, the Irish official admitted that “it will take time” before the euro zone manages to emerge from the recession.

Efforts will be needed to repair the damage caused by this crisis, but we are united in our commitment to do so ”, he guaranteed.

Also present on the occasion, as representative to the Eurogroup of the Community executive, the European Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, stressed that it would be “more dangerous” to withdraw support for companies and companies. jobs “too early” than “too late”, because it would burden the public finances of the countries.

The transition from this state of emergency to the new normal is a challenge that requires good management ”, added Paolo Gentiloni, affirming that he still did not consider that the strict rules of Brussels on the debt of the States will be at new in effect next year.

The opinion was shared by the Director General of the European Stability Mechanism, Klaus Regling, who said in his speech that “2021 is not the time to return to the budgetary pact”.

The President of the European Central Bank (ECB), Christine Lagarde, called for a gradual withdrawal of the stimulus of the countries, warning that governments should follow “fiscal policy” because the monetary policy of this central bank “is not enough To ensure liquidity.