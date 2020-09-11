CAM Software Market 2020 Leading-Edge Demands in Worldwide with Profiling Key Players Autodesk Inc., BobCAD-CAM, Inc., Camnetics, Inc., Cimatron Group (3D Systems Corporation), CNC Software, Inc., EDGECAM Hexagon AB

CAM stands for computer-aided manufacturing and uses computer software and machinery to facilitate and automate manufacturing processes. Modern CAM systems include real-time controls and robotics in addition to materials requirements. CAM offers increased production speeds, raw material consistency, and more precise tooling accuracy, thereby reducing waste and energy for enhanced manufacturing and production efficiency. A rise in the automation trend and the advent of industry 4.0 is a significant factor fueling the demand for the CAM software market during the forecast period

Key Players:

1.Autodesk Inc.

2.BobCAD-CAM, Inc.

3.Camnetics, Inc.

4.Cimatron Group (3D Systems Corporation)

5.CNC Software, Inc.

6.EDGECAM Hexagon AB

7.GRZ SOFTWARE

8.MecSoft Corporation

9.SolidCAM GmbH

10.ZWSOFT CO. LTD

The CAM software market is anticipated to witness robust growth on account of rapid industrialization in the emerging economies during the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing use of CAM software in packaging machinery is further expected to fuel market growth. However, the availability of free and open-source CAM software is a major restraining factor for the CAM software market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the increasing popularity of cloud-based solutions and technological developments would offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the CAM software market in the coming years.

The global CAM software market is segmented on the basis of model, organization size, and industry vertical. Based on model, the market is segmented as 2D and 3D. On the basis of the organisation size, the market is segmented as SMEs and large enterprises. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, automotive, healthcare, IT and telecom, retail and e-commerce, energy and utility, public sector, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global CAM software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The CAM software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting CAM software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the CAM software market in these regions.