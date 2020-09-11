Bahrain normalizes diplomatic relations with Israel – Observer

Bahrain and Israel reached an agreement to restore diplomatic relations. The announcement was made by US President Donald Trump on Twitter and comes less than a month after the UAE also agreed to normalize relations with the Israelis in a US-brokered negotiation of America.

Another HISTORICAL breakthrough today! Our two BIG friends Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain agree to a peace deal – the second Arab country to make peace with Israel in 30 days!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2020

In a joint statement, the three countries said “this is a historic development to advance peace in the Middle East.” “The opening of direct dialogue and links between these two dynamic societies and advanced economies will continue the positive transformation of the Middle East to increase stability, security and prosperity in the region,” they said.

In the Oval Office, after the Twitter announcement, Trump commented that “even great warriors are tired of fighting, and they are tired of fighting,” the Washington Post quoted.

Benjamin Netanyahu called the establishment of relations a “new era of peace.” “For many years we have invested in peace, and now peace will invest in us and this will bring huge investments in the Israeli economy, and this is very important,” the Israeli prime minister said, according to Reuters. . The King of Bahrain was also happy with the deal reached.

A source close to the royal family, he told the Washington Post that the kingdom does not intend to fully normalize relations like the United States has. This agreement is seen as a first step in that direction. The signing of the protocol will take place next week at the White House in the presence of Bahrain’s foreign minister, said the same source, who spoke anonymously.