Venezuela. Government activates contingency plan for growing fuel shortages – Observer

The Venezuelan government announced on Friday the activation of a plan to supply the fuel market, a commodity increasingly scarce locally, which has caused long lines and protests across the country.

We inform you of the temporary implementation of a special emergency plan for the supply of fuels, which will tend to normalize and regularize the distribution scheme in the short and medium term ”, states the state-owned company Petróleos de Venezuela SA (Pdvsa) in a press release.

In the document, the Venezuelan government reaffirms “the commitment to produce (locally) all gasoline and other products necessary for the energy development of Venezuela”.

In recent weeks, queues for fuel have increased in several parts of Venezuela, with people complaining that, even at international prices, there are more and more supply difficulties.

It’s complicated, more and more complicated. Sunday, I was in a gas station in La Florida (Caracas), since 5 am. There were around 70 cars in front of them and five hours later they said they were out of fuel, ”a customer told Agência Lusa.

Fernando Delgado explained that the registration of his vehicle “ended in six, he had to wait until Thursday to try to refuel”. Also online, “after eight hours I had to go home, even with the backup light on, because a family member needed medical attention.”

In the city of Caracas, considered the seat of the main powers and the executive, the population complains that there are more and more closed gas stations and that even by making kilometer lines, there is no is no guarantee of getting gasoline as it runs out and the tanks are slow to come with fuel.

The Venezuelan government attributes the situation “to the harmful consequences of the despicable blockade, in the form of unjust, illegal and unilateral sanctions imposed by the United States against PDVSA, its subsidiaries and its suppliers, national and foreign”.

In the statement made public this Friday, he explains having denounced internationally “this deplorable blockade”, “as a flagrant and pernicious violation of the human rights of an entire people, which violates the legal order of the international community, in particular the Charter of the United Nations. “.

This imperial attack on our sovereignty has caused serious damage to the entire energy industry, further affecting our refining and fuel production system, ”he said.

On the other hand, he underlines that “in the midst of an escalation of attacks and the pandemic” of Covid-19, “great efforts are being made to meet the demand for fuels and increase production levels, thus strengthening the industrial and technological infrastructure of the main refineries ”. and develop “refining initiatives, to consolidate an efficient system of import substitution and protect the oil company against attacks or sanctions of any kind”.

On June 1, after several protests and complaints about the closure of various agricultural sectors due to a lack of fuel, the Venezuelan government first set the price of fuel in US dollars, with subsidies for some basic sectors.

Gasoline went from 0.0002 to 0.50 $ (from 0.00018 euro to 0.45 euro) per liter and to 5,000 sovereign bolivars (0.022 euro) per liter for the subsidized sectors.

The increase came after five ships supplied with Iranian fuel arrived in Venezuela, an operation which was questioned by the United States, which announced that it had seized, for the first time, four Iranian tankers carrying oil. gasoline to Venezuela.

The cargo ships Luna, Pandi, Bering and Bella were seized on the high seas a few days ago, after an authorization issued by a federal judge, on their way to Houston, Texas (southern United States), according to The Wall Street daily. Journal (WSJ).

According to the Venezuelan press, three Iranian boats are once again on their way to Venezuela, with gasoline, taking an alternative route through the south of the African continent. With the GPS turned off, they should arrive in the country in two weeks.