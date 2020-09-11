Spain. Princess Leonor quarantined after colleague tested positive – Observer

Worten helps ensure that this information, essential for public knowledge, is open and free for all.

The Princess of Asturias is in quarantine after a classmate tested positive for the new coronavirus. The princess and her colleagues are all locked up and will be taking online classes.

According to the Spanish newspaper ABC, the classmate of the heiress to the Spanish crown was infected by her father. Spanish media are hopeful that the Palácio da Zarzuela will provide information on the consequences this contagion may have for the rest of the royal family.

The 14-year-old princess started secondary school in science at Colegio Santa María de los Rosales last Wednesday.