Iberian parliaments meet to discuss cross-border cooperation – Observer

The VIII Portuguese-Spanish Parliamentary Forum meets Sunday and Monday, at the Assembly of the Republic, and will focus on cross-border cooperation for the growth of the economies and jobs of the two countries.

The Portuguese-Spanish Parliamentary Forum has been held since 2009 with the participation of delegations from the Assembly of the Republic of Portugal and the Congress of Deputies of Spain with the aim of “contributing to the substantial content” of government summits between the two, at the same time. , carry out an annual assessment and an assessment of bilateral relations between Portugal and Spain.

According to a note published this Friday by the Assembly of the Republic, the eighth edition of the forum will focus on the theme of cross-border cooperation, which the governments of Portugal and Spain, led by António Costa and Pedro Sánchez, during the summit of the Guard of October 2.

The debate on cross-border cooperation will have “a particular emphasis on the development of opportunities for economic growth, job creation and improvement of living conditions in these territories”, reads the note published by the Assembly of the Republic.

During the forum, the Portuguese delegation will be chaired by the President of the Assembly of the Republic, Eduardo Ferro Rodrigues, including the deputies who are members of the committees most directly involved in the theme of cross-border cooperation, such as foreign affairs and communities. Portuguese, European Affairs, the Economy, Innovation, Public Works and Housing, Environment, Energy and Regional Planning and Public Administration, Administrative Modernization, Decentralization and Local Power Committees.

The national delegation also includes the First and Second Secretaries of the Office of the Assembly of the Republic, Socialist MP Maria da Luz Rosinha and Social Democratic MP Duarte Pacheco, as well as MP João Gonçalves Pereira, representing the CDS parliamentary group – PP.

The Spanish delegation is chaired by the president of the Congress of Deputies, Meritxell Batet Lamaña, and also includes three vice-presidents of the Spanish parliament.

Regarding the program, after the opening session, during which Eduardo Ferro Rodrigues and Meritxell Batet Lamaña speak, an agenda item is planned which will include the participation of all delegations, under the theme “Portugal and Spain in Europe – Common challenges”, With the intervention of the European Commissioner responsible for cohesion and reforms, Elisa Ferreira.

At this stage of the work, among other aspects, the importance of European Union funds will be discussed for the implementation of policy measures aimed at cross-border territories, in particular the Just Transition Fund, specially designed to support the regions most affected by digital and climate transitions.

The 2020 Forum follows on from the meetings between parliamentarians of the two countries which were held in Zamora (2009), Porto (2012), Madrid (2013), Vidago (2014), Madrid (2015), Vila Real (2017) and Madrid ( 2018) and will precede the XXXI summit of the Portuguese-Spanish government, scheduled for October 2, in Guarda.