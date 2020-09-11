Portugal and Angola acknowledge having resumed their defense cooperation and training activities – Observer

Portugal and Angola admit to having resumed “the military-technical advice and training activities temporarily suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic”, the Ministry of National Defense (MDN) announced on Friday.

The defense ministers of Portugal, João Gomes Cravinho, and Angola, José Ernesto dos Santos, met this Friday, by videoconference, and one of the subjects to be analyzed was “the very positive evaluation of the cooperation bilateral in the field of defense. And concluded by “their interest in resuming military-technical advice and training temporarily suspended due to the pandemic”, in addition to “starting to make adjustments to the programs in force”, according to a DND press release.

Cyber ​​defense and increased security cooperation were also on the agenda for Friday’s meeting in which Gomes Cravinho invited José Ernesto dos Santos to a visit to Portugal.

Regarding multilateral cooperation, the two ministers “exchanged views on the importance of relaunching the defense component of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP) and the possibility for the two countries to participate in missions and peacekeeping operations ”.

During the meeting, according to the statement, the Angolan Minister of Defense reiterated his “will to continue to support the League of Fighters in the mission of requalification of the graves of Portuguese veterans”.

The governments of Portugal and Angola signed two years ago the framework cooperation program between the two countries for the period 2018 and 2021, which provides in particular for the education and training of Angolan military personnel in the establishments of Portuguese military and non-military education.