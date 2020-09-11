Attacks in Mozambique. Norway delivers 900,000 euros for humanitarian operations

Norway has provided support of around 900,000 euros for humanitarian emergency operations in Cabo Delgado province in northern Mozambique, the World Food Program (WFP) said in a statement.

This contribution will enable WFP to support 32,000 internally displaced people with in-kind food aid for a period of two months, ”the United Nations agency explained.

Armed attacks in the region “displaced more than 300,000 people until September 2020, seeking refuge in the provinces of Nampula, Niassa and Zambezia” and WFP provided assistance to around two-thirds, in collaboration with local authorities and humanitarian partners.

“The answer lies mainly in the distribution of food in kind and in passwords, in the treatment of malnutrition and communication for social and behavioral change,” WFP said.

Tom Edvard Eriksen, head of affairs at the Norwegian embassy in Mozambique, quoted in the statement, called the situation in Cabo Delgado “very sad”.

For us, who have formally cooperated with Mozambique for over 40 years, it is a great sadness to see an entire development effort collapse, first by Cyclones Idai and Kenneth, which hit the country in March and April 2019, and now more and more. armed insurgency in the north of Cabo Delgado, ”he said.

“Our attention lately has turned to the difficult situation in Cabo Delgado. We also hope that in addition to food aid, the necessary facilities can be erected to help prevent contamination of the community with Covid-19, ”he added.

Antonella D’Aprile, representative of WFP in Mozambique, fears that “the negative effects of climate change, the massive displacement of people due to insecurity and the Covid-19 crisis, have caused a complex humanitarian crisis in Cabo Delgado”, did he declare.

WFP’s regional director for southern Africa, Lola Castro, warned on Monday of the situation in Cabo Delgado.

Food insecurity in the province was highlighted as one of the most “worrying” situations on the map of southern Africa during a press conference with foreign correspondents in South Africa.

“Aid is not always able to reach some districts in the northeast” and WFP is trying to find alternatives to “reach the inaccessible” and provide them “with food aid, shelter and protection”, he stressed.

Mozambique has a cumulative total of 4,832 Covid-19 cases, with 31 dead and 2,857 cured (59% of the total).