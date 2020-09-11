Migrations. Thousands of refugees demonstrate in Lesvos after camp fires – Observer

Thousands of more than 12,000 refugees who were left homeless after the Moria camp fire in Lesvos demonstrated on Friday in the area where temporary accommodation is being set up to house them, reported the local media.

“We want to go! Leave us free! Cried the refugees, controlled by a police cordon that surrounds the entire area, as well as the access roads to the island’s capital, Mytilene. More than 12,000 people hosted in and around Moria were left homeless after two large fires on Tuesday and Wednesday evening, which Greek authorities said were deliberately instigated by some of the residents of the refugee camps.

The refugees who protested this Friday have been sleeping in the open air for two or three nights, arranging blankets to protect themselves from the cold of the night. “We have been eating and drinking for three days. We are in very difficult conditions, ”said Freddy Mussamba, one of the refugees from the camps that burned down this week. The installation of this first temporary camp to collect them is done in the middle of a solid security device, composed of riot squads arrived this morning from the continent. The firefighters’ helicopters brought the equipment by air, due to blockades that the local population installed on the roads for two days, to prevent the construction of a new field.

In addition to this first zone of limited dimensions, the Greek government plans to use military installations and stadiums that are not used to set up new tents. The authorities’ problem is the strong resistance of the population of the island, who does not want the installation of the camps to continue and has long called for the transfer of refugees, which they also support.

The Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, assured this Friday, during a meeting with the Vice-President of the European Commission, Margaritis Schinas, that the government was acting as soon as possible and underlined that what happened in Moria should be used so that “everyone in Europe can understand that this problem cannot be managed only by the host countries, by countries located at the external borders of Europe”.

“We need an ambitious new migration and asylum policy and we await the proposals of the Commission”, added the head of the Greek government, referring to the announcement by Schinas that he will present the new initiative for a common migration policy later this month. . Schinas said the new proposal aims to avoid the mistakes of 2016, when more than a million people passed through Greece and Germany hosted most of them, while other countries closed their borders. “Europe cannot fail twice on such an important issue”, stressed the Greek Prime Minister.