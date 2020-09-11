Teachers at risk: a solution is needed | Editorial

The pandemic determined containment and caused an unprecedented economic crisis, forcing states to adopt imaginative or drastic measures that were not included in the traditional art of governing textbooks. This exceptional attitude, which involves new plans and significant financial resources, must be considered in order to respond to the problems posed to teachers at risk with the return of face-to-face lessons. We are well aware that, as Secretary of State João Costa said, all risks are not the same, and in the same category of risk there are cases that are more serious than others. But stick to the extreme cases, verifiable by medical diagnoses, to come to an obvious conclusion: it is an injustice that teachers in these conditions have to choose between putting their lives at risk or losing income because of victims.

The problem of these teachers completely escapes the usual working discussions, a notion so often suggested and sometimes true that teachers want to live in an exceptional regime. What is at issue here should not be measured by the gauge of claim, privilege or acquired right: it should rather be seen as a fundamental question of humanity. If there are diabetic or hypertensive teachers who will take slight risks in schools, it suffices that there is only one diabetic or hypertensive teacher in danger of death for an exception to be necessary in your case. .

This is where the ministry’s efforts are worth trying to find a ready-made solution. This is not to question or back down on the theme of classroom classes – the state and teachers cannot leave students, especially from the most disadvantaged strata, to their fate. It is not a question of guaranteeing an absolute absence of risk for everyone, because doctors, supermarket clerks, garbage collectors or journalists must also take risks to perform their duties in the public interest. It is about not penalizing even more people who, in addition to having to live with a disease, will also have to live with lost income.

Is it possible to combine the stocking with the production of support classes, paid up to the limit of the normal salary? Is it possible to perform other possible public functions in teleworking? After so many exceptions designed to prevent the nightmare from worsening, the Government should tackle these more extreme cases of teachers at risk. They have, like all of us, the right to their health and also to the income which they will lose, not at the expense of a whim, but by a limitation which cannot be aggravated.

continue reading