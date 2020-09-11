Medical or weak statement? Doubts persist about teachers at risk of covid-19 | Covid-19

In the midst of the controversy between teachers belonging to groups at risk of covid-19, there is at least one certainty: the Ministry of Education will not allow them, for the moment, to perform their functions by telecommuting. Therefore, the fog on the process they must adopt to stay away from face-to-face remains: submit a statement, prove their condition and receive a salary for 30 days and, after this period, a leave of absence. disease? Or drop it soon? The PUBLIC asked for clarification on the guardianship, but the Ministry of Education (ME) spoke of silence.

continue reading