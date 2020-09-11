Teachers’ fears at risk. Some promise not to “give up” | Covid-19

There are teachers who belong to risk groups who will not give up the fight now, others who argue that it is not serious to be fired, since they are not sick, but only prevented perform duties in a classroom, in the context of a pandemic. There are those who, through the trusteeship decisions, prefer to go and teach, understand whether they feel safe, and only after that choose a discharge or not. But there is, at the beginning of the academic year, fear among some of these teachers heard by the PUBLIC.

continue reading