Minister Eduardo Cabrita censors the ANA. Arnaut strikes back SEF – Observe

This Friday, the Minister of Internal Administration accused ANA – Aeroportos de Portugal of queuing at Faro airport, accusing it of “repeatedly violating public service obligations” and “harming the country “. The chairman of the ANA board of directors, José Luís Arnaut explains that, despite the number of passengers which did not justify the opening of the summer circuit, he warned the SEF of the increase in the flow of passengers who would produce. “It is common knowledge that the SEF works poorly in the airports of Portugal”, replied Arnaut.

Eduardo Cabrita blames ANA, the concessionaire of the national airports, for the tourist poles of the airport of Faro which followed the inclusion of Portugal in the British air corridors (from which it however left). In other words, Eduardo Cabrita said that the fault of these crowds at the airport is not the control carried out by the foreigners and borders service, which is under his tutelage.

We have a serious problem. ANA has repeatedly violated its public service obligations and keeps the Faro Airport summer hall closed. Therefore, it can determine the creation of queues that are not related to SEF, which has the necessary means, but has to do with ANA, which – probably for economic reasons – considers that we are in winter, which is clearly not happening. »Said the Minister.

For Eduardo Cabrita, “SEF is ready, but unfortunately – in Faro – ANA provides poor service to the country and only keeps the winter room open”.

ANA board chairman José Luís Arnaut told Lusa on Friday that the Faro airport summer circuit did not open because the number of passengers was below the required number and that he had warned SEF “in due time”. on the flow increase that was going to occur.

Reacting to the statements of the Minister of the Interior, Arnaut explained that, according to the concession contract, to increase the circulation space it is necessary to have 2,100 passengers per hour, but the maximum recorded in August was 1,029.

The summer circuit is expected to start at 2,100 passengers per hour. Unfortunately, during peak days in August the maximum we had was 1029 and if in February on the winter circuit we had 140,000 passengers and [o aeroporto] it worked, naturally that in August, with 120 thousand, it can also work, if the Service des Etrangers et des Frontières (SEF) has employees in the stands and they are not empty ”, underlined the person in charge. of the ANA.

José Luís Arnaut underlined that it is “with a certain astonishment and even a certain institutional indignation” that he heard the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo Cabrita, to have held ANA responsible for the queues at the airport from Faro.

“Policy makers must have reasoned and thoughtful judgments. Knowing how I know Minister Eduardo Cabrita, he could only have made these statements because he was badly informed or because he was not aware of the situation ”, reacted José Luís Arnaut, in statements at the Lusa agency.

The chairman of the board of directors declared that “at no time in the ANA concession contract with the government of the Republic was there a failure to respect the minimum contractual services”.

Arnaut stressed that, if this were the case, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Housing “would have already acted” because it has the legal mechanisms to do so.

In the opinion of the head of the ANA, “the minister justifies the unjustifiable” and emphasizes that it is “false” that the failures of Faro airport are the responsibility of the entity that manages the airports.

It is common knowledge that the SEF works poorly in the airports of Portugal, deficiencies and, unfortunately, even other attitudes on the part of SEF ”, adds José Luís Arnaut.

The chairman of the ANA board of directors also mentions “the installed e-gates” (equipment that automatically authenticates the travel document via a facial recognition system), but which took “weeks and weeks” before they don’t become operational.

“On top of all this, ANA, in due course, alerted SEF to the flow that was going to take place at that time. It is no coincidence that since 2006 SEF has refused to sign a service level agreement with ANA which is included in the concession contract approved by the government ”, emphasizes José Luís Arnaut.