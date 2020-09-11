The original plan for the 9/11 attacks included ten planes, not four – Observe

The original plan for the September 11 attacks, which killed 2,996 people, including 19 terrorists, in 2001 called for the hijacking of ten commercial planes, not four.

Khalid Shaikh Mohammed, the terrorist responsible for planning the attack in the United States of America, wanted to use nine planes that would crash into different buildings in various parts of the country. The tenth plane would be flown by Khalid himself against an airport, “after killing all the men on board” and broadcast a media speech in which he “criticized US support for Israel, the Philippines and the repressive governments in Arab World “.

It was Khalid Shaikh Mohammed himself who revealed this “grandiose original plan” when he was questioned by the FBI after the attacks, specifies the Spanish newspaper ABC. Coming from a Pakistani family, Khalid Sheik grew up in Kuwait and spent several years in the United States, where he moved to study mechanical engineering at a university in North Carolina. He completed the course in 1986.

After a trip to Pakistan, he decided to join the jihad and join the fight against the Soviets in Afghanistan. It was in this country that he met Osama bin Laden, in 1987. This first meeting was followed by several others in the following years. In one of them, where Bin Laden’s chief of operations, Abu Mohamed al Masri was also present, Khalid Sheik allegedly presented several plans for attacks. One of them would already include the idea of ​​training pilots to hijack commercial planes that would later crash into several American buildings, such as the World Trade Center or the CIA headquarters.

Bin Laden reportedly invited Khalid Sheik to join Al Qaeda, but the Pakistani engineer initially refused. It wasn’t until early 1999, when the 9/11 attacks began to be planned, that Khalid joined the terrorist organization, ABC says.

The initial target list included, in addition to the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, the buildings the four planes hijacked against on September 11, 2011, the Capitol and the White House. Terrorists were particularly interested in him and the Department of Defense headquarters, both in Washington.

Khalid Shaikh Mohammed was captured by US forces in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, in March 2003, during an operation with the cooperation of the Pakistani secret service. He spent three years in different secret prisons, until he was taken to Guantánamo, where, in 2006, he confessed to being responsible for the plan of the September 11 attacks, whose 19th anniversary was marked on Friday. The terrorist and four other men will be tried in January 2021.