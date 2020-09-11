Zimbabwe. 26 live gorillas and chimpanzees illegally removed from Congo apprehended – Observer

At least 26 gorillas and chimpanzees, illegally deported from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), have been seized alive in Zimbabwe and four suspects have been arrested, officials said Friday.

The Congolese Ministry of the Environment also announced the seizure on Wednesday of 56 kilograms of pangolin scales in Garamba National Park, in northeastern DRC, on the border with South Sudan and Uganda.

“There were about 26 great apes in a truck. Two Congolese, a Malawian and a Zambian were arrested (…) Wednesday at the Chirundu post ”, on the border with Zambia, said Tinashe Farawo, spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority (Zimparks), quoted by the ‘France Media Agency.

“We took the monkeys (…) in order to repatriate them to the DRC,” added the spokesperson, adding that the alleged traffickers had been detained during a routine operation and had already been brought to justice.

In a statement, Congolese Environment Minister Claude Nyamugabo Bazibuhe said the seizure concerned a total of “32 live chimpanzee specimens from Haut-Katanga province” in south-eastern DRC, on the border with Zambia.

The traffickers used false documents to take the animals out of DR Congo, via Zambia, in an attempt to reach South Africa, but were arrested as they entered Zimbabwe.

“The investigation is continuing (…) to identify exactly which specimens” were seized in Zimbabwe “before considering their repatriation”, added the minister.

In the same statement, the minister also said that the pangolin scales seized in Garamba National Park “were stored with a private individual to be exported” via Uganda to an “destination not yet known”.

“All great apes (gorillas, chimpanzees and pygmy chimpanzees) and pangolins are fully protected,” the minister said.

The DRCongo is one of the last refuges in the world for endangered species of monkeys, such as lowland gorillas and mountain gorillas.

The pangolin is the most hunted animal by poachers and traffickers around the world.

This small-scale mammal is believed to have been the intermediate host for the transmission of the novel coronavirus from bats to humans.

China has removed pangolin-derived ingredients from the official list of traditional pharmacopoeia products.

The world has lost more than two-thirds of its wildlife populations in less than 50 years, mostly due to human activity, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) said on Thursday in a shocking report.