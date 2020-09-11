Guterres calls for dialogue and calls for end to force against demonstrators in Belarus – Observer

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres on Friday demanded immediate dialogue between the different parties to the crisis in Belarus and called on the authorities to avoid the use of force against peaceful protesters.

The Secretary General stresses that the current crisis can only be resolved by the Belarusian people through a broad and inclusive dialogue, which should begin immediately in the interest of stability, ”said in a statement, Stéphane Dukharric, spokesperson for ‘António Guterres.

The UN chief “remains deeply concerned about the situation in Belarus, in particular the continued use of force against peaceful protesters and the detention of people exercising their legitimate democratic rights,” the statement said.

António Guterres is also concerned about reports of intimidation against civil society organizations, the media and elements of the opposition.

The Secretary-General calls on the authorities to prevent the use of force against those participating in peaceful assemblies and to ensure that allegations of torture and other ill-treatment of detainees are fully investigated and responded to ”, the organization said.

António Guterres’ message came hours after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko reiterated that he had no plans to step down from power, despite strong protests in August.

The Belarusian president, who won the presidential election on August 9 with 80.1% of the vote, according to the Central Election Commission – a result deemed fraudulent by the opposition and much of the international community – also suggested the need the prosecution is harsher in the face of street demonstrations.

Security forces under Alexander Lukashenko’s regime have severely cracked down on peaceful protests in recent weeks, with thousands of arrests, often with violence, and amid allegations of ill-treatment and even torture.

Most of the opposition leaders are in exile or detained and the government has so far refused to speak.