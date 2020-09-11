Covid19. Bolsonaro says Brazil was one of the countries that suffered the least from a pandemic – Observer

President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday that one of the countries that suffered the least from the Covid-19 pandemic was Brazil, which has more than 4.2 million confirmed cases and 129,522 deaths.

We see, especially in the foreign press, since in the media here it is difficult to bring out good news, that Brazil was one of the countries which suffered the least from the pandemic, given the measures of the federal government, ”Bolsonaro said on Friday, in the Brazilian state of Bahia, quoted by Brazilian newspapers.

Brazil, with a population of around 212 million, is the second country in the world with the highest total number of deaths (129,522), just behind the United States (191,802), which has more than 300 million. inhabitants.

Regarding the number of cases of infection with the new coronavirus, Brazil ranks third in the world, with 4,238,446 infected, behind India, a country of 1.3 billion people and 4.5 million people. infected, and the United States, which has a total of nearly 6.4 million diagnoses.

Considering the number of cases per million population, the South American country is in 11th place.

“We are practically winning the pandemic. The government has done everything possible to minimize its negative effects, by helping mayors and governors with health needs, ”added the Brazilian head of state, who since the arrival of Covid-19 in the country ends February, was quite skeptical about the severity of the disease.

To fight the pandemic in the country, Jair Bolsonaro spoke of monthly aid for the unemployed and workers without an employment contract, credits for micro and small businesses, as well as the transfer of funds to governors and mayors.

Since August 12, the weekly average of deaths caused by the new coronavirus in Brazil is less than 1000 and, since the 28, less than 900. This week, the average has remained below 800. Thus, Brazil follows the decreasing trend of deaths caused by the novel coronavirus.

However, the World Health Organization has warned that although Brazil is going through a critical phase, “when it looks like things can get better,” local authorities need to take the time to do whatever it takes. is necessary to confirm this trend.