Trump vs. Biden or Russia vs. China? – Observer

If all goes according to plan, Americans will vote on November 3. In fact, when that day arrives, many will already be free, they will vote by mail first. Republicans will present the current president – Donald J. Trump – and Democrats have already chosen their champion, Barack Obama’s vice president. The media circus that guides all American elections will get even hotter in September and October; outside influence will be felt, on both sides.

The first big thing about this election was in the Democratic primaries: Bernie Sanders disappointed and didn’t do to Biden what he did to Hillary Rodham Clinton in 2016. The four years that have passed have weakened Sanders, he’s older, more tired, less shrewd. , less convincing. Something to expect but demotivating for your fans. Despite the progressivism he wore, he is far from extinct. The most radical wing of the Democratic Party will find a successor to Sanders and for the moment the best placed are Elizabeth Warren, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar. Let us also remember that while Biden won fair against Sanders – although the pandemic has been of great help – this was not the case in 2016, when the DNC facilitated the election of Clinton and blocked the way for the Senator. from Vermont.

Democrats are re-presenting Trump as the Russian government’s candidate, but fluctuations are allowed. Some say Trump is nothing more than a puppet of Putin, others are left to the possible economic interests of his empire in Russia. We are then faced with the following question: Does Putin prefer Trump to Biden? Without a doubt. The American president does not have an anti-Russian position, so common across the Atlantic. Trump is against communism and socialism, not against Russia. The geopolitical challenges that Moscow creates for Washington are enormous and the Cold War was a blessing for countless Americans who wanted to break up Russia, it allowed them to mask their anti-Russianism with anti-communism. The implosion of the Soviet Union created a semantic problem for them, they can no longer hide their positions behind the ideological seal. One of the main reasons Trump is seen as dangerous by the establishment is precisely his Russophilia. Not being a politician by profession, he did not pass the ceremonial courses that describe Russia as much as any other indecipherable, as much as an omnipresent scarecrow.

For their part, Republicans are convinced that Biden will not face China. The Democratic candidate is described as weak and fearful, unable to lead the United States in a world they see as increasingly brash and ruthless. Influential Fox News host Laura Ingraham produced a segment of her show called Bidenology. In this document, Barack Obama’s vice-president is presented as ready to give in at any time to Beijing. The phrases “the Biden presidency would put China first” or “a victory for Biden is a victory for China” provide a line of attack that will certainly be followed by the base and the Trump team. Here’s another question: Does Xi prefer Biden to Trump? Certainly. Today in America there are two factions on the Chinese question, one which maintains that confrontation is inevitable and the other which holds the opposite. Joe Biden is part of the second. Progressives are also kinder to the Chinese than to the Russians, because while Russia has desecrated the communist ideal, the Chinese have proven that communism works. Questionable claim, I know, but it has been heard several times. Whatever judgment anyone may have on the Chinese experience, it would be wrong not to mention that it is still run by the Chinese Communist Party, and that it has led to a significant increase in living conditions for immense citizens.

The fear of outside influence has always been part of the American discourse. The historical enemy is the Catholic Church. In the 17th century, American settlers were strongly influenced by the ideas of the Protestant Reformation, mainly of Calvinist lineage. Rome was presented as the Babylonian prostitute and the papists as their depraved servants who wanted to subject their new Jerusalem to perdition. This anti-Catholic sentiment will persist through the centuries, with geographic and temporal nuances, of course. As the war for independence unfolds, anti-Catholicism is conveniently stifled since France is the first ally; the discourse tends to focus on the despotism of the British king. Today, the migratory impact of Spanish speakers in Latin America is reviving – in considerable sections of American society – anti-Catholicism.

The opposition between Biden and Trump is not fictitious. Each represents an America that looks less and less like the other half of the nation. It’s bold, but we’ll say it – the last time America was as divided as it is today, it succumbed to stasis, the Civil War, the Civil War. Federalist mythology – which had Althusius as its most brilliant thinker and Calhoun as an interesting theorist – showed its limits. Sovereignty remained the preserve of Jean Bodin. Lincoln did not respect the sovereignty of the states that formed Confederation because he did not grant them the right to secede, because he ultimately did not consider them sovereign. Sovereignty resided in a higher place, in the central government, above each state. Just as 17th-century France had compensated for dissent within secessionist Huguenot enclaves, ruled by the iron fist of Cardinal Richelieu, 19th-century America crushed the will of the southern separatists, led by William’s fervor. Tecumseh Sherman.

Rival powers of the United States, including Russia and China, will continue to cause discontent among American citizens. However, this should not hide from us that these intra-American disagreements are a deep and native problem, neither Russian nor Chinese maneuvering is necessary to create an unbreathable environment in Washington. We are therefore faced with an acute dilemma: freedom being the supreme value, individuals have the freedom to follow their own path; so much freedom that when they look at their fellow citizens, nothing brings them together. Loyalty to the flag is understood in different, sometimes contradictory, ways. The common core of values ​​and references – essential for national health – is less and less widespread.

Trump and Biden must never have read Cioran, but nothing better than a sentence of yours to understand what separates the two candidates: “As long as a nation maintains an awareness of its superiority, it is fierce and respected; – when she loses it, she becomes more human and stops counting. The Republican candidate – backed by the Kremlin – agrees with the Romanian. The Democratic candidate – backed by the Chinese Communist Party – disagrees. Trump’s greatest strengths will be his politically incorrect speeches and his oratory, without being silent. The Democratic campaign, for its part, will not repeat itself that while Trump’s four years are worrying, eight will be cataclysmic. It is then up to the Americans to regulate world politics and to choose to continue or return to the Obama era.