Benfica elections. António Costa and Fernando Medina on the honorary committee of Luís Filipe Vieira | Luís Filipe Vieira

Prime Minister António Costa and Mayor of Lisbon Fernando Medina are on the honor committee for the re-appointment of Luís Filipe Vieira as President of Benfica. The news is put forward by the weekly Expresso.

Asked by the same newspaper, the Prime Minister’s office declares that António Costa’s presence on the supporters list is as a member and supporter of the club and not as Prime Minister or General Secretary of the Socialist Party (PS), similar to what happened during the elections for the presidency of Benfica in 2012 and 2016. Fernando Medina’s office responded in the same way: the mayor is a member of the honorary committee as a citizen and club member.

On the honor committee for the re-election of Luís Filipe Vieira as president of Benfica, a position he has held since 2003, there are more than 500 other names, in a list that is not yet closed, the weekly indicates , but which includes other political figures such as Rui Pereira, former Minister of Internal Administration, the mayor of Seixal, Joaquim Santos, and deputies Duarte Pacheco, of the PSD, and Telmo Correia, of the CDS. There is still no official date for the club’s elections.

The president of Benfica was recently associated by Rui Pinto with Doyen. According to what the hacker told the prosecution, the investment fund paid Luís Filipe Vieira to travel by private jet between Portugal and Brazil. This is another case the club president is involved in: Vieira is also accused of Operation Lex.

The news has already had a reaction from another presidential candidate, João Noronha Lopes, who claims that “no honorary committee, list or advisory body presented” by his candidacy will include politicians in executive office, defending the “scrupulous separation between politics and football”.

