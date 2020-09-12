Istanbul, a walk on the paths of history | turkey

The boat crosses the Bosporus, transporting huge passengers from the Asian side to the European side of Istanbul, in about twenty minutes. On the upper floor, in the open air, the view is superb, seeing the three districts which are home to the more than twenty million inhabitants of the city of Istanbul.

The Bosphorus is a strait about 30 kilometers long, joining the Black Sea with the Sea of ​​Marmara and the Mediterranean. The width of its dark and deep waters varies between 550 and 3000 meters. As a strategic line of communication, separating Europe from Asia, it has witnessed for thousands of years the navigation of countless ships of the most varied and powerful civilizations, from Antiquity to our days.

The city of Istanbul was built for thousands of years along its shores, witnessing the rise and fall of three empires: the Roman, the Byzantine and the Ottoman. Modern Turkey has been around since 1923.

Traditionally and generically, Istanbul, one of the largest cities in the world, is divided into three main areas, the ancient and the European area, west of the Bosphorus and the Asian area, east of the Bosphorus.

The estuary called the Golden Horn, separates the area of ​​Roman and Byzantine occupation from the area of ​​ancient European influence, where Genoese traders settled, at least since the 14th century. The famous Galata Bridge connects these two areas, which have a more western influence. Dozens of fishermen, fish from the top of the bridge, every day, day and night, using a special holder for their fishing rods, prepared for the rigors of the weather, if necessary, keeping the fish alive, in containers with water, supposedly to sell to the innumerable restaurants installed at the foot of the bridge, from one bank to the other. Most of them look like small anchovies, for frying, similar to petingas and very popular in town. A young man appears, selling tea to the fishermen. In winter it is cold and you have to warm the soul.

On the one hand, we have the areas of Eminönü and Süleymaniye, on the other, Galata and Karakoy, full of mosques with their imposing and slender minarets. On the Galata side, the Galata Tower, a watchtower built by the Genoese in the 14th century, is necessary to observe and detect enemy ships from a distance, thus avoiding possible attacks.

From the top of this tower, which has undergone several maintenance works, there is a superb view over a large part of this immense Istanbul, day and night.

The best of Público by e-mail

Subscribe to newsletters for free and receive the best news and the most in-depth work from Público.

Subscribe ×

The Asian area, in particular Üsküdar and Kadiköy, is on the other side of the Bosphorus, more distant, more diffuse. More traditional Üsküdar, more westernized Kadiköy, with its profusion of good restaurants, shops, bookstores, bars and clubs.

When the Roman Empire collapsed in the 5th century, beginning the process of forming European countries, the eastern half of the empire survived another thousand years, until 1453. The city, capital of the Roman Empire of ‘Orient, was called Byzantium until 330, and was later baptized Constantinople, in honor of Emperor Constantine (responsible for the spread of Christianity), until 1453, when it was conquered by the Ottomans who maintained tolerance towards Jews, Armenians and Greeks and did not change the name of the city. It was not until 1930 that the name was officially changed to Istanbul.

Pedro Mota Curto

continue reading