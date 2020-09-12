The central place of school in civic education | Opinion

In recent days, we have seen several interventions on the meaning and place of citizenship education (CE) in school. The debate seems to situate the question on the basis of an alleged dichotomy between the rights of the state (and of public schools) and the rights of families. It is curious that in this debate no one seems to recognize the rights of children and young people – and, by the way, the responsibilities of the state, public schools and adults in our country. These are two thoughts I would like to bring here.

The rights of children and young people

Children and young people are people with identity, rights and autonomy. They are people and citizens here and now. This means that they have a political existence, like all of us, with the right to be heard and to participate. They do not belong to schools, nor are they owned by families. As teachers and parents, we have the responsibility (and the privilege) to support you in building your citizenship – and this is a process of civic and political learning that unfolds informally through your experiences at home, at school, in sports, religious or civic organizations, in “traditional” media and even in social networks, in books and even in computer games. The question is whether it is important to supplement this informal learning with formal continuing education spaces in schools.

Our research group from the University of Porto has carried out several studies on the citizenship of children and young people. We educated and talked to many children and young people – in urban and rural contexts, in public and private schools, in different parts of the country, from preschool to secondary education, in science-humanist courses and in professional courses – their civic and political experiences, what they know and what they would like to know, and what they think is the best place to learn more. The results of these research projects show a consensus in the opinion of children and young people: “If it’s not at school, where?” They repeat over and over. There is no other place that deserves this role and this trust. Even if they mention difficulties or a lack of time to discuss subjects in class, they think that school is the place where their civic education should take place. From the start, they would like politicians to go to school, explain what they think and listen to what children and young people have to say. But they do support the importance of their own space (i.e. a discipline) where they can learn citizenship – to better understand the everyday issues they hear about on TV and on social media, to address issues. more sensitive topics that they want to discuss with teachers and colleagues, to learn more about parties and elections, but also about taxes, the climate, unemployment, the refugee crisis or the European Union. Finally, they realize the obvious: they are little heard “because they basically say that we are immature”, and this happens at school, but more intensely outside of school.

Perhaps this is why, due to the absence of their voices, it is possible for adults to imagine that children and young people live in a world other than ours, that they are not exposed to same uncertainties, injustices and inequalities, and that they do not have, like us, to make sense. for the life we ​​all live. The best definition of education, to which I always come back, is that of Hannah Arendt: “the moment when you decide if you love the world enough to take responsibility for it (…) [e] the place where it is decided whether our children love each other enough not to expel them from our world ”(translation by Olga Pombo in the book Four Eccentric Texts, edited by Relógio d’Água). Therefore, in this discussion the other relevant issue is that of responsibility – our individual and collective responsibility as adults.

Responsibility of the State, public schools and adults

Education has a nuclear role in maintaining democracy. On the one hand, it is an important indicator of the levels of participation and support for democratic values. On the other hand, by providing spaces for continuing education, it promotes civic and political knowledge, attitudes, capacities and skills. For example, EC can foster critical thinking, an essential component of media literacy in dealing with phenomena such as “fake news” or populist rhetoric. A deeper understanding of environmental challenges can help you make informed decisions about reduction, recycling or reuse practices. Analysis of the refugee crisis can lead to the discussion of issues such as fear, Islamophobia or the challenges of integrating migrants. These are central questions in our contemporary life. It is therefore not surprising that the importance of the EC has recently been reaffirmed by organizations such as the European Commission (Paris Declaration, 2015) and the Council of Europe (2016) – even by the belief that the THIS is an antidote against the degradation of the quality of democratic life. These declarations recognize both the active role of children and young people who have the right to “design the future”, but also the importance of defending “the fundamental values ​​which are at the heart of the EU: respect for dignity human rights, freedom (including expression), democracy, equality, rule of law and respect for human rights ”.

We can, of course, claim that these principles are “the letter of the law” and do not necessarily have an impact on daily life inside and outside schools. If this is the case, we are faced with a failure of our individual and collective responsibility towards democracy, but also towards children and young people.

I understand that the question of “business” of the EC can be controversial. This is an old discussion in educational science. There are issues that can be discussed (eg religion), but on which the state and public schools cannot and should not take a position. There are issues that can be discussed and championed by the state and public school (e.g. volunteering or sorting waste), but where the decision as to what to do is a private matter. and personal. But there are issues that our Constitution legitimizes to be, not only discussed and defended, but also claimed as guiding daily life in public schools and in society: the dignity of all, democracy and pluralism, equality. (explicitly reject discrimination based on sex, race, religion, political beliefs, economic status or sexual orientation). We can, of course, claim that these principles are “the letter of the law” and do not necessarily have an impact on daily life inside and outside schools. If this is the case, we are faced with a failure of our individual and collective responsibility towards democracy, but also towards children and young people.

