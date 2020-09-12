In Situ Hybridization Market: Technological Advancement & Growth Analysis With Forecast To 2026

Global In Situ Hybridization Market By Technique (Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization Market (FISH), Chromogenic in Situ Hybridization Market (CISH)), Product (Instruments, Kits & Probes, Software, Services), Application (Cancer Diagnosis, Immunology, Neuroscience, Cytology, Infectious Diseases), End User (Molecular Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROS), Academic & Research Institutions), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East And Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Global in situ hybridization market is expected to rise by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR of 7.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the automation in diagnostic kits and real time for accurate diagnosis of cytogenetic modifications, rise in research and development related to the application of ISH in testing of infectious diseases and increase in number of incidences of cancer

In situ hybridization is a technique which helps in precisely localization of particular segment of nucleic acid in a histologic section. The DNA or RNA probe is used in detecting complementary genetic material in tissues or cells. In situ hybridization is specifically useful in neuroscience. In situ hybridization has wide applications in microbiology, pathology, developmental biology, karyotyping & phylogenetic analysis and physical mapping.

Market Drivers

Automation in diagnostic kits and real time for accurate diagnosis of cytogenetic modifications might act as a catalyst to growth

Rise in research and development related to the application of ISH in testing of infectious diseases would enhance the market

Increase in number of incidences of cancer might accelerate the growth

Rise in the expenditure related to healthcare in developing countries has driven the market

Market Restraints

Presence of better technology such as microarray and high-throughput whole genome sequencing can act as a restraint

Stringent regulatory regulations and policies would hamper the growth of the market

Failure of probe in detection of targeted sequences after repetition could lead to use of insufficient probes might restrict the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, Agilent Technologies Inc. launched a new accessory kit which enabled Dako Omnis system of company to analyse tissue sample by using three different techniques at the same time. With the new technology, the system can process immunohistochemical (IHC), fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) assays and chromogenic in situ hybridization (CISH) assays at a time. The innovation would help in reducing the time and enable better patient case management

In June 2018, Agilent Technologies Inc. announced to release a new range of probes for in situ hybridization in order to obtain information about gene expression more precisely. The new probe is capable in interpreting the data accurately from chromogenic in situ hybridization (CISH) and fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH). The innovation would help in interpreting the data in least time with ease and more accurately

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global in situ hybridization market are Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Danaher, BioGenex, Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc., Bio SB, Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, Oxford Gene Technology, Medtronic, GENERAL ELECTRIC, Siemens, Koninklijke Philips N.V., IMRIS, NeuroLogica Corp., Ziehm Imaging GmbH, and others.

