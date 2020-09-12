Electrosurgical Generator Systems Market 2020 Industry Size, Share by Global Major Companies Profile, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2026

Electrosurgery generator system market unit is an important piece of equipment which are used in the major operative setting and is considered as the most common and useful instruments used by the surgeons today. The electrosurgical generator produces higher frequency alternating electric current and differs from the electrocautery units; in that both coagulation and cutting effects can be attained through a single piece of equipment.

The global electrosurgical generator systems market is expected grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the increasing number of surgeries and growing technological advancements in the electrosurgery field.Market Drivers:

Rising amount of government expenditure in the healthcare field is driving the market growth

Growing numbers of bariatric surgeries is also expected to drive the growth of this market

A rise in the popularity of cosmetic surgeries is boosting the market

Rising geriatric population worldwide is escalating the market growth

Market Restraints:

Rising awareness of other non-invasive surgical techniques is expected to restrain the market growth

Increasing number of product recalls in the market is also expected to hinder the market growth

Intense competition among the market players can restrain the market demand

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Olympus Corporation launched ESG-150 Electrosurgery Generator at the Digestive Disease Week 2019. This new ESG-150 helps in improving both ease of use and patient safety. This would help in expanding the product portfolio of the company

In May 2018, Olympus Corporation launched ESG-300 Electrosurgery Generator. This addition of the intuitive electrosurgery generator would help in increasing the ability for leveraging the strength and wide portfolio of pulmonary and GI devices. This strategy would help in expanding the product portfolio of the company.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global electrosurgical generator systems market are XCELLANCE Medical Technologies, Utah Medical Products, Inc., KLS Martin Group, Kirwan Surgical Products, LLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Applied Medical Resources Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Olympus Corporation, Medtronic, ERBE Elektromedizin GmbH, LED SpA, CooperSurgical, Inc., AtriCure, Inc., Karl Storz, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Narang Medical Limited, Alan, Ease Electronics Systems, STERIS plc and Symmetry Surgical INC among others

Global electrosurgical generator systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of electrosurgical generator systems market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

