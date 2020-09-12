What do you know about “StayAway”? | Opinion

The StayAway Covid-19 mobile app was officially presented in Portugal last week. The event deserves great attention from the government and has already been preceded by the exhortations of many television commentators. The applause was therefore unanimous. For my part, however, I admit some frustration, preferring that this moment was accompanied by the disclosure of some relevant objective data on corona applications. The information provided was limited to the operation of the application, without having contributed to an informed and responsible option for its use. It was therefore a missed opportunity for civic education and also a decrease in the citizenry by exchanging the information necessary for excessive publicity.

In fact, this is not a reality today. Since then, in April, the European Commission has asked member states to produce a covid-19 tracking mobile app, also recommending wide public debate on it, we’ve only seen one repeated announcement among us of the availability. next of this digital resource. as an essential tool to allow the return to the previous daily life, thanks to its capacity to identify the risks of contagion and to break the infectious networks. With no public discussion of corona applications, the dominant perspective has been one of confident acceptance. This lack of complete and objective information bothers me and the lack of critical thinking in professional communication worries me. After all, we are well aware that non-critical information becomes advertising, and it is always a manipulator of ideas and wills, serving interests other than his own.

I am convinced that digital screening will become a relevant public health tool in the future. However, the usefulness of StayAway for this pandemic will be at least questionable.

Let us dwell very briefly on StayAway. Designed since April, its production process has made it possible to dilute two risks to the privacy of citizens linked to digital tracking systems: the first linked to the possibility of geolocation of application users, which was eliminated by the ‘interaction option via the use of Bluetooth; a second linked to the centralization of the personal data collected, also eliminated by the option of a decentralized model, that is to say without data storage. A third risk associated with covid-19 screening applications has also been diluted in terms of their reliability, given the significant balance of false positives: very short proximity contacts, and sometimes even interposed by physical barriers such as walls, and therefore , without the possibility of contagion, they nevertheless accused the contact.

These significant improvements of the available model compared to those initially envisaged in the European and even global context do not however guarantee the safety of digital screening and even less its effectiveness. It is important to clarify that certain unavoidable conditions associated with the use of the application must be guaranteed cumulatively for it to actually work. The first is that the majority of the population downloads the app, and the more people who own it, the more efficient it is. However, with the exception of countries where the application of covid screening is mandatory, no other has yet reached the minimum levels to ensure its effectiveness. I don’t think it will be any different in Portugal.

The second requirement is that of massive screening of the population. After all, if asymptomatic patients are not tested, they will also continue to circulate and infect their close contacts, with or without StayAway. Then, the person who tested positive for covid access will still have to disclose information about his clinical situation – a condition that seems to me to be the most likely to occur: whoever has downloaded the application, in principle, is predisposed to share his possible infection, once the confidentiality of this information is guaranteed. Finally, among the aspects most relevant to the effectiveness of the application in the context of public health, it is important that the recipients of a risky contact make themselves available to be quarantined (and who will pay the costs). inactivity?), and must also be tested (free of charge). – it is assumed!). Without wishing to be exhaustive in the list of minimum conditions for the effectiveness of covid-19 screening applications, it should be added that their malfunction, for various reasons, has been recorded in all countries, as well as in Portugal since its first week. access.

It might be added that digital screening introduces new forms of social injustice, excluding those who may not have access to it, such as the elderly, the homeless, seasonal immigrant workers, refugees, etc. However, I do not intend to pursue the issue of digital discrimination. I preferentially focus on the effectiveness of covid-19 screening apps, which is presented publicly as unmistakably and, after all, is not even evaluated. On the contrary, there is a broad consensus among scientists who assert that corona applications have started to be used without any prior study to ensure their effectiveness, or even respect for the principle of proportionality between the risks of invasion of privacy and the risks of invasion of privacy. gains for health, and that today it is still not possible to establish the real role they can play in the control of the infection. It is worth recalling here the repeated invocation, in recent months, of South Korea and even Germany as examples of contagion of contagion thanks to the early use of the application and to check how the numbers of contagions which they currently accuse do not give them any podium.

The involvement of Apple and Google in corona applications is not immune to economic and financial interests. After all, the most valuable asset in the world today is not gold, but personal data and in relation to their processing, the history of these technological giants only leads to suspicion.

It’s true that we have a study last week, conducted by researchers at Google and Oxford University, claiming that corona apps could be effective with just 15% of subscribers – in April, the University of ‘Oxford referred to a minimum value of 60%. However, they themselves recognize that this is a simplification of the real world and the study has yet to be validated. In fact, the involvement of Apple and Google in corona applications, dictated by the wider accessibility of mobile devices to applications, which is also true for StayAway, is not at the margin of economic and financial interests. . After all, the most valuable asset in the world today is not gold, but personal data and in relation to their processing, the history of these tech giants only leads to suspicion (supported by cases like that of Cambridge Analytica and that the successive fines of the European Commission to accentuate). Let us also recall that the April recommendation of the European Commission admitted occasional and unintentional abusive collections of personal data and possible losses in terms of fundamental rights, and we stress that even anonymized digital data can still be traceable.

In a democracy, there is no valid reason to ignore relevant information, to fear plural dialogue and to avoid adversarial debates. The availability of StayAway is a great opportunity to promote knowledge formation and discussion of ideas, contributing to informed and engaged citizenship, which is wasted in advertising and marketing. It will not be too much to remember that the only conscious, free and responsible citizen decision is enlightened.

