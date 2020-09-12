Vicente and the “Comércio do Funchal” | Opinion

Most people referred in the work balance of Vicente Jorge Silva (VJS) to his work at Expresso and the creation of PUBLIC. It is a fair assessment, but as the memory is quickly forgotten, I will speak of another unique contribution of the VJS, its director of the Comércio do Funchal, the pink newspaper, in the middle of the dictatorship. It was a unique newspaper in its time, at a time when everything conspired not to be, on both sides of politics, the censorship of the dictatorship and the sectarianism of the left.

