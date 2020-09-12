International
Aveleda Parcela do Convento 2018: a unique and irreplaceable Loureiro | Opinion
The work of studying grape varieties, plots and soils that Aveleda has been carrying out for more than a decade in the eight estates she cultivates in different sub-regions of Vinho Verde is, in all respects, exemplary. As important as they are discreet, like winemaker Manuel Soares, that the region – and wine country in general – would certainly benefit a lot from getting to know each other a little better.
continue reading