Letters to the Director | Opinion

Citizenship and development

I have carefully read the two PUBLIC 9/10 articles on the discipline of citizenship and development. Dr Rita Lobo Xavier, defender of freedom of conscience, considers himself “deeply disturbed by the way in which some have found to discredit” those who think like her and who, as we know, expressed their thoughts in a manifesto signed by high personalities and widely propagated. The discomfort mentioned above brings us directly to the text written by Dr. Isabel Moreira, who, in the earthy style to which she has already become accustomed, declares that “abject lies circulate about what is actually taught” in the discipline. He accuses his father, Prof. Adriano Moreira, one of the authors of the manifesto, to subscribe to “abject lies”? I take this opportunity to give an example of what is actually taught in the context of the subject in question. During a study visit with 54 students of 6th and 8th years, held on 3/7/19 in the auditorium of Escola 2/3 Quinta da Lomba, one of the objectives was to “Sensitize students to different sexual orientations”. We are talking about 6th grade children, that is to say 11 years old! The icing on the cake is in the “Observations”, where it is stipulated that the proceeds of the study visit, amounting to 0.50 € per student, must go to an LGBTI association! I imagine that the “awareness” of the students was carried out by a member of this association. Does Dr Isabel Moreira agree with what I have described?

José Augusto V. Oliveira Simões, Oeiras

Health centers

In this period of pandemic, everything has changed in health services. (…) The practically closed primary health services and their services are limited to consultations by telephone, prescription via the Internet or message, limiting face-to-face consultations to urgent cases. (…) This reduction in services will have serious consequences, because nothing can replace face-to-face consultation. This is a very worrying situation, given that the main users of these services are the elderly and therefore less able to handle new communication technologies, and will certainly have consequences in terms of diagnosis of cases of serious illnesses due to a late diagnosis. The government will need to urgently change this situation by opening these primary health care units as normally as possible. Otherwise, the future costs of the National Health Service could be high.

Mário Pires Miguel, Reboleira

Hanging smiles

While the first national serological panel for covid-19 is underway, regardless of the effectiveness of the school’s preventive measures, the social distance between students, teachers and educational assistants will make returning to school a mixed bag. obligation and distrust. Teachers will not have an easy task. The government should already have legislated on teachers at risk. The compulsory use of masks will suspend the delicacy of smiles. How long will smiles be absent from schools?

Ademar Costa, Póvoa de Varzim

