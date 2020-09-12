Municipalities will decide to open stores before 10 a.m. and close until 11 p.m. | Covid-19

The Government will leave the management of the planning of commercial establishments in the hands of the municipalities, within certain limits, in order to reconcile the concerns with the control of the covid-19 pandemic and the specificities of each municipality. Thus, the declaration of the state of contingency, at the national level, from September 15, led the Government to postpone the opening of commercial establishments until 10 a.m., but the PUBLIC knows that the municipalities will be able to extend this hour until 10 a.m. ‘at 9 a.m., as is currently the case for most commercial spaces.

continue reading