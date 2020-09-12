The uncertainty of the next political cycle pushes the PSD for the return of Passos Coelho | Political parties

With a worn-out PSD in the polls, the Social Democrats seem worried about the next cycle, fearing a weak municipal election result that will not allow them to take themselves for a governance alternative. It is in this context that we read the recent interview with the former leader of the PSD Vasco Rato, highlighting Passos Coelho as the only figure capable of federating the non-socialist space. A few days later, the former Prime Minister interrupted his modesty to sign a manifesto in defense of educational freedoms alongside personalities of the party such as Cavaco Silva and Manuela Ferreira Leite but also other personalities of the right and of the Church.

