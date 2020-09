Businessman from Leiria interested in investing in an airport in Monte Real | Aviation

Prime Minister António Costa at the Monte Real military air base in 2018, again with Azeredo Lopes as Minister of Defense LUSA / PAULO CUNHA

Businessman Diamantino Marto is interested in leading a group of investors for a future civilian airport next to the Monte Real military base and met Prime Minister António Costa this Friday to discuss the matter.

continue reading