PLASTIC CARDS MARKET PRODUCTION, REVENUE, TRENDS AND DEMAND ANALYSIS- THALES GROUP, ABCORP, IDEMIA, PERFECT PLASTIC PRINTING, CPI CARD GROUP INC., OTHERS

This Influential Plastic Cards Market report contains required points about market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localized market players, analysis of opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets. The report comprises of variability in CAGR values during the forecast period of 2020-2026. To confer on clients with the best results, this Plastic Cards market research document is made by using integrated approaches and latest Trends. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and were profiled in current version are Thales Group, ABcorp, IDEMIA, Perfect Plastic Printing, CPI Card Group Inc., Giesecke+Devrient GmbH, QARTIS S.A, INTELIGENSA, Marketing Card Technology, LLC, dz card (International) Ltd, tag systems, Tactilis ltd, CardLogix Corporation, Watchdata, TOPPAN PRINTING CO., LTD., Goldpac among others.

Global plastic cards market is expected register a substantial CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period of2019-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the increased usage of mobile phones and growing demand for secure & reliable payment transactions across various industries.

Global Plastic Cards Market Segments & Geographic Analysis:

By Type (Contact Cards, Contactless Cards),

Technology (Chip Enabled Cards, Regular Cards, Smart Cards),

Applications (Gift Cards, Access Cards, Payment Cards, SIM Cards, Transportation Cards, Government/Health, Others),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Plastic Cards are used in various sectors such as healthcare, government, banking, transportation, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), for authentication and identification. They help in providing individuals with authorized access to secured premises of an organization to ensure confidentiality and data security. Increased technological advancements in plastic cards, such as chip cards and smart cards, are gaining attraction among the consumers, thus increasing its demand across the world.

Market Drivers:

Increased demand for plastic cards in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to drive the market in the forecast period

Growing demand for secure & reliable payment transactions across various industries will also propel the market growth

Increased usage of mobile phones is booting the market growth

Governments are also moving forward towards digital world and rising focus on growing e-payments is fuelling the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Competitive pricing from local players is expected to restrain the market in the forecast period

Lack of standardization and consumer awareness, will also hamper the market growth

Global Market Dynamics

