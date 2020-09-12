Protein Hydrolysates Market Current Trend and Future Aspect Analysis by 2026| Abbott, DSM, Kerry, FrieslandCampina, Arla Foods, Tate & Lyle, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Glanbia, Danone, Hilmar Ingredients, Roquette, AMCO Proteins Company, FrieslandCampina,

Protein Hydrolysates market research report has been formed with a nice blend of industry insight, smart and practical solutions and newest technology to endow with the better user experience. To execute market research study competent and advanced tools and techniques including SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis have been employed. Besides, the market share of major competitors on global level is also studied where key areas such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America are taken into account in this Protein Hydrolysates market research report. It simplifies the flow of information for better user understanding.

The Global Protein Hydrolysates Market is expected to reach USD 4.25 billion by 2025, from USD 2.70 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Leading players of Global Protein Hydrolysates Market are Abbott, DSM, Kerry, FrieslandCampina, Arla Foods, Tate & Lyle, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Glanbia, Danone, Hilmar Ingredients, Roquette, AMCO Proteins Company, FrieslandCampina, Davisco Foods, Business of Agropur, Inc., Fonterra, Milk Specialties Global, Hilmar Ingredients, Carbery Group, Cargill, Morinaga Nutritional Foods, Inc., Ingredia Dairy Experts, Sigma-Aldrich, Novus Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., PROLIVER, Mead Johnson Nutrition, Pileje, Nestlé, Nestlé Egypt, Nestlé México, Nestlé Malaysia, Nestlé Canada Inc., and others

Market Segmentation

By Application

• Infant Nutrition

• Clinical Nutrition

• Weight Management

• Animal Feed

By Geography

Asia Pacific (China, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Russia, Turkey, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe)

South America (Brazil, Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Africa, Rest of MEA)

By Type

• Milk Protein Hydrolysates

• Meat

• Marine Protein Hydrolysates

• Egg Protein Hydrolysates

• Plant Protein Hydrolysates

• Yeast Protein Hydrolysates

By Source

• Animals

• Plants

• Microbia

By Process

• Acid & Alkaline Hydrolysis

• Enzymatic Hydrolysis

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

• Rising demand for protein hydrolysates for infant nutrition products

• Protein deficit among the population

• Consumer awareness about the benefits of following a healthy diet

• Rapidly growing health & fitness and sports nutrition markets

• High R&D costs

• Stringent government regulations

Research objectives

• To study and analyze the global Protein Hydrolysates consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

• To understand the structure of Protein Hydrolysates market by identifying its various subsegments.