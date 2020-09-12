Growth of Data Lake Market with leading key players like Microsoft, Teradata, Oracle, Cloudera and Others.

The Data Lake Market report shows the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share and the market by type and application. The report deeply described by experts team and made full report on Data Lake Market with Forecasts 2024.

The Global Data Lake Market size is projected to grow from US$ 7.9 Billion in 2019 to US$ 20.1 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 20.6% during the forecast period. This report spread across 193 Pages, Profiling 22 Companies and Supported with 106 Tables and 54 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Data Lake Market:

Microsoft (US)

Teradata (US)

Oracle (US)

Cloudera (US)

AWS (US)

IBM (US)

Informatica (US)

SAS Institute (US)

Zaloni (US)

Koverse (US)

HPE (US)

Cazena (US)

Google (US)

io (US)

Snowflake (US)

Dremio (US)

Talend (US)

Solutions and services are the 2 primary components available in the data lake market. The services segment, which covers managed and professional services, is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. An increasing deployment of data lake software solutions leads to the increasing the demand for pre- and post-deployment services, as these solutions require training due to technical complexities, thus driving the growth of the segment.

The data lake market by vertical has been segmented into Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), telecommunication and Information Technology (IT), retail and eCommerce, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, energy and utilities, media and entertainment, government, and others (travel and hospitality, transportation and logistics, and education).

Competitive Landscape of Data Lake Market:

