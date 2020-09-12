COSMETIC PIGMENTS AND DYES MARKET: COMPETITIVE DYNAMICS & GLOBAL OUTLOOK 2025

In addition, Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes Market analysis document envisages the size of the market with information on key vendor revenues, development of the industry by upstream & downstream, industry progress, key companies along with type segment & market application. The market report is a source of information which provides current and approaching upcoming Trends and financial details of the industry to 2025

Top most List manufacturers/ Key player/ Economy by Business Leaders Leading Players of Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes Market Are BASF SE, Clariant, Chem India Pigments, Dayglo Color, Eckart, Elemental Srl, Geotech, Kobo Products, Koel Colours, Kolortek LANXESS, Li Pigments, Merck Performance Materials , Miyoshi Kasei, Nihon Koken Kogyo, Nubiola Neelikon , Sandream Impact, Sensient, Cosmetic Technologies , Sun Chemical, Sudarshan , Toshiki Pigment, Toyal Europea, Venator Materials PLC. and others

The global cosmetic pigments and dyes market is segmented based on elemental composition, type, application and technology. In 2018, organic pigments segment is valued to rule with the highest market share in the forecast period. An organic pigment is segmented on the basis of elemental composition into lakes, toners and true pigments. An inorganic pigment is segmented on the basis of elemental composition into white pigments, iron oxide, chromium dioxide, mica, ultramarines and others.

Dyes is segmented on the basis of type into reactive dyes, disperse dyes, vat dyes and others. Pigment is segmented on the basis of type into special effect pigments, surface treated pigments, nano pigments and natural colorants. Facial makeup is segmented on the basis of application into powder, foundation and brushers. Eye makeup is segmented on the basis of application into eye liner, eye shadow and mascara. A lip product is segmented on the basis of application into lip stick, lip gloss and lip liner.

Nail products is segmented on the basis of application into nail polish, nail treatment. Others are segmented on the basis of application into toothpaste, hair shampoo & conditioner and sunless tanning products. Based on geography, the market is segmented into 5 geographical regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Elemental Composition (Inorganic Pigments, Organic Pigments, Oil Soluble Colours, Water Soluble Colours),

By Type (Dyes, Pigments),

By Application (Facial Makeup, Eye Makeup, Lip Products, Nail Products, Hair Color Products, Special Effect and Special Purchase Products, Others),

By Technology (Pigment Dispersion, Surface Treatments),

By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

In 2018, organic pigments is expected to dominate the Global cosmetic pigment & dyes market with 73.7% market share and is expected to reach USD 956.66 million by 2025, growing with a CAGR of 5.5% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Inorganic pigments is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.3% in the forecast period, and is expected to reach USD 287.41 million in 2025 from USD 163.93 million in 2017

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, Definition, Specifications, Classification and Scope the Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes market 2019

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summery like Industry chain structure, Manufacturer cost structure, suppliers, etc

Chapter 3: Displays Trends, Drivers and Challenges of the Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes market

Chapter 4: By the study of SWOT analysis it displays sales analysis, investment analysis, market analysis, etc

Chapter 5: It evaluates the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue, share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 6: Evaluate the leading manufacturers of the Global Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: Cosmetic Pigments and Dyes Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, system and information source

