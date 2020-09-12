DRIVING APPAREL MARKET WITNESS HIGHEST GROWTH IN NEAR FUTURE| LEADING KEY PLAYERS: PUMA SE, SCOTT SPORTS SA, ALPINESTARS S.P.A, FOX RACING, OTHERS

In addition, Driving Apparel Market analysis document envisages the size of the market with information on key vendor revenues, development of the industry by upstream & downstream, industry progress, key companies along with type segment & market application. The market report is a source of information which provides current and approaching upcoming Trends and financial details of the industry to 2026

Global Driving Apparel Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 12.89 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 19.65 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.41% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing number of drivers worldwide is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Driving apparel are thicker and heavier clothes that is specially designed to provide protection to the driver. Motorcycle jackets, gloves, helmets, shoes etc. are some of the driving apparels. There main aim is to avoid serious injuries and deaths. These are widely used in athlete and leisure clothes. Increasing prevalence for motorsports is the major factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Product Type (Clothing, Footwear, Protection Gear),

Material (Leather, Synthetic, Natural Fiber),

Vehicle Type (Two- Wheeler, Four- Wheeler),

Application (Athlete, Leisure Sports),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Rising road safety worldwide is driving the growth of this market

Technological advancement and development is another factor driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

Availability of substitute products at lower price is restraining the growth of this market

High price of the driving apparel is another factor restraining the market growth

In October 2015, MIT Climate CoLab collaborated with Nike, Inc. and announced the launch of their new materials matter which is specially designed to change the way the material is used. The main aim is to use this material rather than cotton, leather, polyester, and rubber in activities like driving or power generation.

Global driving apparel market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of driving apparel market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Driving Apparel Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, Definition, Specifications, Classification and Scope the Driving Apparel market 2019

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summery like Industry chain structure, Manufacturer cost structure, suppliers, etc

Chapter 3: Displays Trends, Drivers and Challenges of the Driving Apparel market

Chapter 4: By the study of SWOT analysis it displays sales analysis, investment analysis, market analysis, etc

Chapter 5: It evaluates the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue, share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 6: Evaluate the leading manufacturers of the Global Driving Apparel market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: Driving Apparel Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, system and information source

