FACE PROTECTION MARKET 2020 COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS AND STATUS OUTLOOK- DELTA PLUS, JOSEPH LESLIE & CO. LLP, KARAM, NAFFCO., OTHERS

Top most List manufacturers/ Key player/ Economy by Business Leaders Leading Players of Face Protection Market Are: 3M, Honeywell International Inc., Mallcom Limited, MSA, Armstrong Products Pvt, Ltd., Centurian Safety Products Ltd., DELTA PLUS, Joseph Leslie & Co. LLP, KARAM, NAFFCO., Sure Safety Limited, Swiss One Safety, Oskia Skincare Ltd, Lancôme, Kracie Holdings,Ltd. Christian Dior SE, L'Oréal, REN Clean Skincare, Chanel.

Global Face Protection Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.69 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 12.52 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 10.37% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing safety awareness among consumers is the major factor for the growth of this market.

To provide shield to the entire face, there is variety of personal protective equipment called face protection. These day people use face masks as they have properties such as tone brightening, hydration and deep cleansing. These masks help to get rid from problems like skin allergies, dark marks, pigmentation and acne etc. Many people also use equipment like goggles and face shields to protect their faces. Cream masks, clay masks, gel masks, sheet masks and exfoliating masks are some of the type of the masks which are used by the people. Mask is very useful as it helps the lotions, serum and night-time products to be absorbed by your skin quicker and deeper.

Market By Type (Eye Spectacles, Googles, Wielding Shields, Laser Safety Googles, Face Shields),

Product Type (Cotton, Non- Woven, Hydrogel, Bio- Cellulose),

Distribution Channel (Online, Offline, Large Stores, Drugs Stores and Pharmacies, Speciality Stores, Individual Retailers),

End- User (Wholesale, Retail),

Price Range (Premium, Economic),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

They protect the face in various hazardous situations which is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Increasing demand for the natural and organic masks is the major factor driving the market.

Market Restraint:

Non standardized safety regulation is the major factor restraining the growth of this market

In January 2019, Palmero announced their two new additions to its line of Dynamic Disposable which will have 10 reusable frames, a cord and 20 disposable lenses. They are light weight and are cost- effective is designed to reduce eye splash contamination incidents.

In January 2019, Neutrogena announced the launch of their customizable 3D printed face masks which is known as MaskiD. This will use the photographs from the smartphones and print a mask as per the customer’s skin type and as per their desired treatment. The micro 3D- printing will help to get the exact alignment of the eyes, nose and mouth.

In January 2019, GoGreen Hemp announced the launch of their Cellulose Tensel CBD Infused Face Mask. CBD influences are present in the body naturally so that they can reduce the inflammation and pain, and can also penetrate the skin barrier and can undo the skin damages from pollution.

Chapter 1: Introduction, Definition, Specifications, Classification and Scope the Face Protection market 2019

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summery like Industry chain structure, Manufacturer cost structure, suppliers, etc

Chapter 3: Displays Trends, Drivers and Challenges of the Face Protection market

Chapter 4: By the study of SWOT analysis it displays sales analysis, investment analysis, market analysis, etc

Chapter 5: It evaluates the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue, share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 6: Evaluate the leading manufacturers of the Global Face Protection market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: Face Protection Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, system and information source

