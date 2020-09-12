FINE FRAGRANCES MARKET 2020 STRATEGIC ASSESSMENT – GIVAUDAN, INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC., FIRMENICH SA, MANE, SYMRISE, OTHERS

In addition, Fine Fragrances Market analysis document envisages the size of the market with information on key vendor revenues, development of the industry by upstream & downstream, industry progress, key companies along with type segment & market application. The market report is a source of information which provides current and approaching upcoming Trends and financial details of the industry to 2026

Top most List manufacturers/ Key player/ Economy by Business Leaders Leading Players of Fine Fragrances Market Are: Givaudan, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Firmenich SA, MANE, Symrise, Takasago Electric, Inc., Robertet SA, Amway, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Coty Inc., Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Avon Products, Inc, Clarins, CavinKare Group, T.Hasegawa Inc. among others.

Global fine fragrances market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 3.8% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The high growth of this market is due to the increasing consumer preference toward convenience foods.

Fragrance is defined as a smell, or a mixture of different chemicals which provides a sweet aroma. The fragrance is majorly used in the consumer products which attract the consumers to purchase those products. They are used for external purposes such as spray perfumes, home care and cosmetics.

Crucial Market Segment details-:

By Ingredient (Synthetic, Natural),

Applications (Spray perfumes, Body Care, Home Care, Cosmetics, Soaps & Detergents and Incense) and

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Increase in demand for consumer products is driving the market growth

Increasing demand for natural flavors and fragrances drives the growth of the market

Rising demand for ready-to-eat and convenience foods is propelling the market growth

Increasing consumer disposable income along with rapid industrialization act also act as a market driver

Market Restraints:

Compliance with quality and regulatory standards is hindering the market growth

Numerous arable lands have also been transformed into monoculture farming lands to nurture a single crop or plant gain a particular oil is restricting the market growth

What are the Recent Development of the Market?

In 2019, Givaudan has acquired Drom so that they can expand its presence and become leader in the global fragrances market and deliver a valuable proposition to its customers

In January 2019, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. acquired 60% of the shares of Mighty CO. LTD. who is a leading savory solutions provider in Thailand so that the company can continue its strategy growth in Southeast Asia

