Gisele Bündchen teaches meditation | Mental Health

Gisele Bündchen, best known for being one of the “angels” of the Victoria Secret brand, has joined Insight Timer, a free anxiety, stress and insomnia meditation site, to help users of this. platform.

To mark the official launch of the partnership, Gisele’s first meditation on the platform, Hope in Times of Uncertainty, was made available on Insight Timer in Portuguese and English. This 14 minute audio adds up to 4,000 plays and the main inspiration for its recording was the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic on people’s mental health.

On October 10, World Mental Health Day, Gisele will be live on the platform to share the impact of meditation on her life, as well as tips for making it a daily habit. A few days later, on October 19, there will be a new live session with the model, but this time in Portuguese.

“We are proud to evolve our relationship with Gisele from a user of Insight Timer to a partner who connects meaningfully with our mission and our community around the world,” said Christopher Plowman, CEO of Insight Timer, in a press release sent to PUBLIC. “With her passion for sharing meditation and international followers, we are delighted that Gisele is aligning with our brand to bring free meditation to the planet, especially in these times of great stress and anxiety.

“I have chosen [trabalhar com] Insight Timer not only because they offer diverse and high-quality content for all tastes and needs, but also because they offer a free collection, which makes it accessible to more people ”, says Bündchen, in the same press release.

Insight Timer has been around for free since 2014 and offers more than 55,000 audio tracks, lectures and meditation songs, in 44 languages.

