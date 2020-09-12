Eye Tracking Market Grow By Leading Industry Players Tobii, Eye Tracking, SR Research and Others.

The Eye Tracking Market report shows the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share and the market by type and application. The report deeply described by experts team and made full report on Eye Tracking Market with Forecasts 2025.

Get Free Sample Copy at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1139255

The Eye Tracking Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.1% from 2020 to 2025, to reach US$ 1,786 Million by 2025 from US$ 560 Million in 2020. This report spread across 172 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 110 Tables and 59 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Eye Tracking Market:

Tobii (Sweden)

Eye Tracking (US)

SR Research (Canada)

Seeing Machines (Australia)

PRS IN VIVO (France)

Smart Eye (Sweden)

EyeTech Digital Systems (US)

LC Technologies (US)

Ergoneers (Germany)

ISCAN (US)

Pupil Labs (Germany)

iMotions (Denmark)

Converus (US)

Mirametrix (Canada)

Beijing 7invensun Technology (China)

Gazepoint (Canada)

EyeSee (Belgium)

alea technologies (Germany)

Irisbond (Spain)

Lumen Research (UK)

The eye tracking market, by application, is segmented into assistive communication, human behavior & market research, and others. The eye tracking market for the assistive communication application is expected to hold a dominant position during the forecast period. The need for effective assistive communication devices for physically impaired people and improvements in eye tracking technology drive the market for this segment.

Avail 25% Discount on this research report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=1139255

In terms of market size, the remote eye tracking segment is expected to dominate the eye tracking market during the forecast period and is likely to witness significant growth in the said market during the forecast period. Remote eye tracking devices are easily configurable and are usually cheaper than mobile eye tracking devices.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35 %, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

By Designation: C-Level Executives – 35%, Managers – 25%, and Others – 40%

By Region: Americas – 45%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 30%, and RoW – 5%

Competitive Landscape of Eye Tracking Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking Analysis: Eye Tracking Market

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

3.3 Innovators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Competitive Benchmarking: Eye Tracking Market

4.1 Strength of Product Portfolio (20 Players)

5 Competitive Situations and Trends

5.1 Product Launches and Developments

5.2 Expansions and Acquisitions

5.3 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

Enquire more at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=1139255