IoT in Chemical Industry Market 2019-2024: Siemens AG, General Electric Co, ABB Ltd an dOthers.

The IoT in Chemical Industry Market report shows the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share and the market by type and application. The report deeply described by experts team and made full report on IoT in Chemical Industry Market with Forecasts 2024.

The IoT in Chemical Industry Market is estimated to grow from US$ 48.9 Billion in 2019 to US$ 77.9 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.7%. This report spread across 216 Pages, Profiling 22 Companies and Supported with 69 Tables and 61 figures is now available in this research.

The enabling technology segment is projected to register the highest growth, in terms of value, during the forecast period. The growing concern toward the reduction of risk associated with chemical and metal industries, rising environmental concerns due to chemical release from the plants, and the rising emphasis on circular economy are driving the demand for digital transformation, which is leading to the growth in the IoT in Chemical Industry market.

The chemical verticals segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024. This is owing to the increase in chemical production across various regions and rise in demand for specialty chemicals in advanced engineering processes. The chemicals segment is expected to reach USD 5 trillion in next 5 years.This also reflects the growing chemical production facilities and infrastructure globally.

The APAC IoT in Chemical Industry market is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The growing chemical production in China and increasing urbanization and industrialization are driving the IoT in Chemical Industry market in the region.

Top Companies profiled in the IoT in Chemical Industry:

Siemens AG (Germany)

General Electric Co (US)

ABB Ltd (Switzerland)

Rockwell Automation Inc. (US)

Emerson Electric Co (US)

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

Schneider Electric SE (Germany)

Reason to access this report:

Market Penetration : Comprehensive information on IoT in Chemical Industry solutions offered by top players in the global market

: Comprehensive information on IoT in Chemical Industry solutions offered by top players in the global market Product Development/Innovation : Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches in the IoT in Chemical Industry market

: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches in the IoT in Chemical Industry market Market Development : Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets—the report analyzes the markets for IoT in Chemical Industry across regions

: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets—the report analyzes the markets for IoT in Chemical Industry across regions Market Diversification : Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global IoT in Chemical Industry market

: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, and recent developments in the global IoT in Chemical Industry market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the IoT in Chemical Industry market

