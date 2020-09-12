Video Surveillance Storage Market Detailed Analysis 2019-2024: Cisco, Hitachi, Dell, Honeywell and Others.

The Video Surveillance Storage Market report shows the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share and the market by type and application. The report deeply described by experts team and made full report on Video Surveillance Storage Market with Forecasts 2024.

The Global Video Surveillance Storage market size to grow from US$ 7.6 Billion in 2019 to US$ 17.5 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 18.1% during 2019–2024. This report spread across 170 Pages, Profiling 21 Companies and Supported with 129 Tables and 37 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Video Surveillance Storage Market:

Cisco (US)

Hitachi (Japan)

Dell (US)

Honeywell (US)

Avigilon (Canada)

NetApp (US)

Bosch (Germany)

Seagate (US)

Quantum (US)

Schneider Electric (France)

The Video Surveillance Storage market by application is segmented into commercial, defense/military, city surveillance, and industrial. The city surveillance segment is expected to hold the largest market size and highest growth rate during the forecast period. The city surveillance application helps in monitoring traffic, preventing criminal activities at public places, and monitoring suspicious activities at public places.

The Video Surveillance Storage market by region covers North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America. APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period,owing to the rapid deployment of VSS solutions for monitoring city traffic and investigating crime scenes, and storing the video surveillance footage either on-premises or in cloud.Major APAC countries such as China, Australia, India, and New Zealand are expected to record high growth rates in this market.

Competitive Landscape of Video Surveillance Storage Market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Scenario

2.1 New Product Launches and Product Enhancements

2.2 Partnerships

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Innovators

3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

3.4 Emerging Companies

Research Coverage:

The report segments the global Video Surveillance Storage market by product, storage media, deployment mode, enterprise size, application, vertical,and region.The product segment includes Storage Area Network (SAN), Network Attached Storage (NAS), Direct Attached Storage (DAS), and video recorders. The VSS market has been segmented by deployment mode into on-premises and cloud. The VSS market by enterprise size has been segmented into Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.