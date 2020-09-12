Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market Set for Rapid Growth during 2020-2027 | Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, WiTricity Corporation and Others.

The Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market report shows the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share and the market by type and application. The report deeply described by experts team and made full report on Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market with Forecasts 2027.

The Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 46.8% during the forecast period, from US$ 16 Million in 2020 to US$ 234 Million by 2027. This report spread across 203 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 163 Tables and 61 figures is now available in this research.

Major Vendors profiled in the Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market:

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Continental AG (Germany)

WiTricity Corporation(US)

ZTE Corporation (China)

HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co. (Germany)

Bombardier Inc (Canada)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

Toyota Motor Corporation(Japan)

HEVO Inc. (US)

Evatran Group Inc. (US)

The >50 kW segment of the wireless charging for electric vehicle market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Various incentives are provided for the development of commercial electric vehicles. Moreover, the>50 kW segment focuses on dynamic charging, which is a new and upcoming technology and has not yet commercialized. Thus, the development of dynamic charging is likely to fuel the >50 kW segment in the wireless charging for electric vehicle market.

The rising demand for BEVs and PHEVs has fueled the growth of the wireless charging for electric vehicle market.Growing environmental concerns, rising fossil fuel prices, long-term supply concerns, and improved technology have accelerated the growth of the BEV and PHEV technology. Many OEMs are now offering BEVs and PHEVs equipped with wireless power transfer technology.

Competitive Landscape of Wireless Charging for Electric Vehicle Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking Analysis

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.2 Partnerships/Supply Contracts/Collaborations/Joint Ventures/License Agreements

3.3 Expansions

4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

4.1 Visionary Leaders

4.2 Innovators

4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

4.4 Emerging Companies

5 Adjacent Market Players: Competitive Leadership Mapping

5.1 Progressive Company

5.2 Resposive Companies

5.3 Dynamic Companies

5.4 Starting Blocks

6 Winners vs. Tail-Enders

