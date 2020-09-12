 Digital Payment Market  Increasing demand with Leading key Players: Apple Inc., Mastercard, Visa, First Data Corporation, PayPal, Worldpay, LLC, Wirecard AG, Fiserv, Inc

The Digital Payment market research report also conducts study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all major regions across the globe. This market report is a professional in-depth study on the current state of the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, and market share estimates are revealed in the report. The market report also contains the drivers and restraints for the Digital Payment market that are derived from SOWT analysis, and also shows what all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions by the several key players and brands that are driving the market by systemic company profiles.

Global Digital Payment Market is driven by rapid increase in number of smart phones, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 38.14 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 146.70 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 18.34% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Digital Payment market are Google, Amazon.com, Inc., Apple Inc., Mastercard, Visa, First Data Corporation, PayPal, Worldpay, LLC, Wirecard AG, Fiserv, Inc., Chetu Inc.,

Global Digital Payment Market is driven by rapid increase in number of smart phones, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 38.14 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 146.70 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 18.34% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Global Digital Payment Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Rapid increase in number of smartphones globally which generates the demand for doing transaction with flexibility & feasibility.

Increasing need of improving customer experience at point of sale so that there can be ease of transaction.

Market Restraints:

There is always a concern for the security of the data for transactions, as chances of data theft are always there

Lack of standardization while cross border payments as there are very few channels for doing such transactions.

List of players that are currently profiled in the report- Total System Services, Inc., Novatti Group Limited, ACI Worldwide, Inc, Global Payments Inc., BlueSnap Inc, Paysafe Holdings UK Limited and Worldline

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.

Global Digital Payment Market Segmentation:

By Type Solutions Payment Gateway Solutions Payment Processing Solutions Payment Wallet Solutions Payment Security and Fraud Management Solutions Point of Sale Solutions (POS) Services Professional Services Consulting Services System Integration and Deployment Services Support and Maintenance Services Managed Services

By Deployment Mode On-Premises Cloud

By Organization Size SMEs Large Enterprises

By Vertical Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Telecom & Information Technology (IT) Retail & E-Commerce Healthcare Media & Entertainment Others



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Digital Payment Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Digital Payment market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Digital Payment Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Float-Zone Silicon

Chapter 4: Presenting Digital Payment Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Digital Payment market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Region wise analysis of the top producers and consumers, focus on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in below mentioned key regions:

North America – U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe : U.K, France, Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain, etc.

Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia etc.

South America – Brazil, Argentina, etc.

Middle East & Africa – Saudi Arabia, African countries etc.

Revenue and Sales Estimation — Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry. Additionally macroeconomic factor and regulatory policies are ascertained in Digital Payment industry evolution and predictive analysis.

Manufacturing Analysis —the report is currently analyzed concerning various product type and application. The Digital Payment market provides a chapter highlighting manufacturing process analysis validated via primary information collected through Industry experts and Key officials of profiled companies.

Competition — Leading players have been studied depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit.

Demand & Supply and Effectiveness — Digital Payment report additionally provides distribution, Production, Consumption & EXIM** (Export & Import). ** If applicable

