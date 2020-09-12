Tour Stories: Cycling Isn’t Just For Professionals | Tour stories

Training, food and good rest. Repeat the process. Everyday. Generally speaking, it is the life of a professional cyclist during the competitive season.

But cycling is not only done by professionals and the humble amateurs who cycle are also part of the “family”. And in the international peloton, there are those who do not forget those cyclists who do not live the sport.

This is the case of Nicolas Roche, cyclist at Sunweb. The Irishman had already founded a distributor of cycling products and equipment, but in 2020 he is going further: opening a physical store. Why does Roche worry amateur cyclists? For the coffee.

In the same store that will open its doors, Roche came up with the idea of ​​creating a café that he hopes will become a stopping point for groups of cyclists. A sort of cycling mecca, located in Carrigtohill, Cork, in the south of Ireland.

This is where cyclists can stop for a coffee in the midst of physical activity, like a boost of energy, or even at the end, like a battery recharge. Above all, as a conviviality, which is also what amateur cycling is made of.

“We want to be a meeting point for cyclists on their tours. Have a coffee and open it mainly on Sundays, we hope groups [de ciclistas] make it a stopover on the way back after the tour, ”Roche explained.

The pandemic has delayed plans to open this space, but the idea remains. And in progress. “The coronavirus has delayed the process, but we are already working on the inauguration.”

At 36, Ricolas Roche is one of the most experienced of the international team and especially of this Tour de France. And he is, after Pierre Rolland – and alongside Valverde – the cyclist who completed the Tour the most often (since 2009, there have been ten complete editions).

Son of Stephen Roche, Tour winner in 1987, Nicolas did not have a good time, like his father did, but he has been in the center of the lenses on several occasions, with victories and a final top-10 published by Vuelta editions. More than having his great moments, he participated, above all, as domesticated so that others have theirs.

Now, without struggling too much in cycling, he will realize his childhood dream – before getting into cycling he said he wanted to run a hotel or restaurant. It’s already there.

