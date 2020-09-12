In-depth Analysis of Endpoint Security Market | Drives, Emerging Trends, Dynamics, Forecast and Supply Demand 2024 (Microsoft, CrowdStrike, Symantec and Others.)

The report titled “Endpoint Security Market” sheds a concentrated focus on the Endpoint Security industry in terms of market driver, opportunities, restraints of global segmentation. Further data on the reports also includes demographic conditions, over-turning changing business cycles and analyzing country-to-market.

The Global Endpoint Security Market size is projected to grow from US$ 12.8 Billion in 2019 to US$ 18.4 Billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the forecast period. This report spread across 215 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 117 Tables and 71 figures is now available in this research.

Get Free Sample Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2829425

Top Companies profiled in the Endpoint Security Market:

Microsoft (US)

CrowdStrike (US)

Symantec (US)

TrendMicro (Japan)

Sophos (UK)

McAfee (US)

Kaspersky (Russia)

Carbon Black (US)

SentinelOne (US)

ESET (Slovakia)

Cylance (US)

Bitdefender (Romania)

Cisco (US)

FireEye (US)

Panda Security (Spain)

F-Secure (Finland)

Palo Alto Networks (US)

Check Point Software (Israel)

Fortinet (US)

Malware bytes (US)

Endgame (US)

Comodo (US)

The endpoint security services industry is segmented into professional services and managed services. The managed services segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Managed services deliver better protection against threats and malware by integrating endpoint security solutions with a 24×7 remote monitoring. These services include authentication security services, data disaster recovery services, email security services, information and event management services, vulnerability scanning services, and web security services.

Access full report with all information at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=2829425

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing investments by the technology companies in major APAC countries, such as China, Japan, Singapore, South Korea,India, and Malaysia; growing cybersecurity spending in APAC due to the ever-growing threat landscape;increasing sophistication levels of threats;continual growth in mobile workforce; increasing complexity of businesses; and unregulated nature of the internet are expected to drive the growth of the market in APAC.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company: Tier I:46%, Tier II:38%, and Tier III:16%

By Designation: C-Level Executives:52%, Directors:34%, and Others:14%

By Region: North America: 38%, APAC: 25%, Europe: 28%, MEA: 6%, and Latin America: 3%

Competitive Landscape of Endpoint Security Market:

1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

1.1 Visionary Leaders

1.2 Innovators

1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

1.4 Emerging Companies

2 Strength of Product Portfolio (24 Players)

3 Business Strategy Excellence (24 Players)

4 Ranking of Key Players for the Endpoint Security Market, 2019

Ask Question at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2829425