Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market Trend by Top Key Players 2019-2025: Clarios, Exide Technologies, EnerSys and Others.

The report titled “Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market” sheds a concentrated focus on the Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery industry in terms of market driver, opportunities, restraints of global segmentation. Further data on the reports also includes demographic conditions, over-turning changing business cycles and analyzing country-to-market.

Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2826685

The Global Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2025, reaching US$ 13.9 Billion by 2025 from US$ 10.2 Billion in 2019. This report spread across 158 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 103 Tables and 39 figures is now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market:

Clarios (US)

Exide Technologies (US)

EnerSys (US)

Power Sonic Corporation (US)

East Penn Manufacturing Company (US)

C&D Technologies (US)

Universal Power Group (US)

Full river Battery (US)

The AGM battery market for the OEM end user has a significant opportunity for applications such as automotive, industrial, and UPS, which is further boosting the growth of the market. Original equipment manufacturers are an important part of the market since they are engaged in customizing and selling the original product. OEMs have a significant role in the AGM battery ecosystem being the manufacturers of automotive vehicles, commercial vehicles, RVs, emergency lighting systems, military land vehicles, agriculture equipment, electric lifts, cleaning equipment, golf trolleys renewable energy systems, UPS, commercial inverters, solar power systems, and many more, which creates need forAGM batteries.

Get 25% Discount at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=2826685

The AGM battery market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025.The rising demand for AGM batteries from grid and micro grid applications in India and China is one of the factors driving the growth of this market. In addition to this, increase in renewable energy investments, regulations demanding energy efficiency, the expansion of power generation capacities, China being the major producer of lead, the electrification of the transport sector, and decline in costs due to technology advancements in developing countries in APAC have driven the growth of the AGM battery market.

Competitive Landscape of Absorbent Glass Mat (AGM) Battery Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2018

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

3.3 Innovators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Competitive Situations and Trends

4.1 Product Launches and Developments

4.2 Expansions, Acquisitions and Agreements

Buy this report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2826685